Sèmè City and Ebonylife Media Join Forces to Accelerate the Transformation of the Screen Industries

Sèmè City, the flagship initiative of the Benin Republic’s government dedicated to human capital development, and EbonyLife Media, one of Africa’s leading media conglomerates with a global presence, in collaboration with the EbonyLife Creative Academy, announce the creation of the Sèmè City Film Lab.

This innovative film incubation program, supported by the World Bank, aims to equip young talents in Benin Republic with the skills needed to excel in the screen industries and presents a unique opportunity for selected projects, including short films and TV pilots, to be funded and produced.

A unique alliance for emerging screenwriters and creative producers

The Sèmè City Film Lab is an innovative response to the needs of aspiring screenwriters and content producers for film and television.

This programme offers a comprehensive educational curriculum, mentoring opportunities, and access to a thriving creative community in Nigeria and beyond. The first cohort will include thirty young talents, selected for their potential and passion, regardless of their previous experience in film and television. The programme emphasizes the inclusion of young female talents, ensuring increased diversity and representation.

A comprehensive training programme combining theory and practice

Spanning a total of 14 months, the programme is structured in two phases: a 6.5-month learning phase followed by an intensive 7-month production phase. Participants will receive both theoretical and practical training covering all aspects of screenwriting and film production.

The training modules include narrative development, character creation, dialogue writing, story development, pre-production planning, and post-production processes. The objective is to equip participants with the necessary skills to produce captivating and marketable cinematic content, thus boosting production in Benin Republic.

Applications are open to creatives aged 18 to 35, proficient in English, and committed to completing the 14-month course in Benin Republic.

Applicants can register between 17 Oct 2024 and 20 Dec 2024. For more information about the Sèmè City Film Lab, please click here.

A Clear Vision: Supporting the Development of Screen industries (cinema, television, animation, and video games) in Benin Republic

The Sèmè City Film Lab plays a key role in transforming the screen industries in Benin Republic by creating a dynamic ecosystem of young talents capable of producing high-quality cinematic content. By highlighting local stories and filming locations, the Sèmè City Film Lab showcases productions made in Benin Republic.

This approach, which strengthens Benin Republic’s position as a production hub, is part of an ambitious vision to make the country an attractive destination in this sector.

Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Media, shares her enthusiasm:

We are immensely honoured to partner with Sèmè City for this ground-breaking initiative. This partnership reflects our shared vision of supporting creative entrepreneurs by providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. The support of the Beninese government is invaluable, and we are committed to making this programme a truly transformative experience for all participants.

Claude Borna, Managing Director of Sèmè City, adds:

The Sèmè City Film Lab represents a significant milestone in creating new opportunities for young people in the film and television sectors. This partnership between Sèmè City and EbonyLife Media opens unprecedented perspectives by connecting talents from Benin Republic and Nigeria and fostering synergies. With this initiative, we aim to bring to our screens engaging and inspiring stories that will captivate audiences in Benin Republic and beyond.

About Sèmè City:

Sèmè City, the flagship initiative of Benin Republic’s government dedicated to human capital development, hosts top-tier higher education institutions, research platforms, and incubators for startups and innovative young companies in various fields.

Initial programmes focus on key areas including digital technology, design, artificial intelligence, data science, screen industries, and fashion. Sèmè City counts among its institutional and academic partners leading organisations such as the World Bank, Enabel, Epitech, École de Design Nantes Atlantique, Sorbonne University, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Gobelins, Institut Français de la Mode, and EbonyLife Media.

About EbonyLife Media and EbonyLife Creative Academy:

Led by CEO Mo Abudu, EbonyLife Media, part of the EbonyLife Group, is Africa’s leading media entity, encompassing EbonyLife Films, EbonyLife Studios, EbonyLife Place, and the EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA). Committed to showcasing African narratives globally, EbonyLife Media produces premium content that inspires, entertains, and connects with audiences worldwide.

ELCA, supported by the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Creative Industry Initiative (LACI), was established to equip aspiring and industry professionals with the practical and technical skills necessary to build successful careers in scripted filmmaking for both the Nigerian and international markets.

Sponsored Content