BayIce takes Horological art to a New Level with the Spacecraft Collection

Bay Ice, an acclaimed jewellery brand renowned for its elegance and attention to detail, unveils a jewellery craftsmanship of horological art: the anticipated ‘Spacecraft wristwatch collection’

This impressive collection represents Bay Ice’s introduction into the world of ‘chronography wristwatches’, setting new standards of sophistication and style.

The Spacecraft collection captures the brand’s unwavering commitment to precision engineering and exquisite design. Each wristwatch is a testament to the mastery of artisanal craftsmanship, resulting in a timepiece that seamlessly blends artistry with functionality.

Introducing two different styles, the Spacecraft collection gives options to choose from. The first style is called the ‘Plain Jane,’ which has a simple and elegant look that easily catches your eye. It’s clean design and minimalistic beauty show the enduring charm of simplicity.

The ‘Bussdown’ edition is an extraordinary masterpiece tailored for those with refined taste. It reaches new levels of extravagance with carefully placed diamonds and intricate designs. This edition exemplifies the brand’s commitment to making stunning pieces that go beyond trends and time.

Bay Ice’s Spacecraft wristwatches go beyond their functional purpose, they are statements of refined taste and personal style.

With a starting price of $800, the Plain Jane edition serves as an entry-level offering for the collection, while the Bussdown edition, starting at $4000, embodies a zenith of luxury.

Bay Ice is pleased to offer these exquisite timepieces for purchase at their flagship stores in Lagos, Nigeria, where customers can indulge in a personalized shopping experience. Additionally, the Spacecraft collection will be available for online purchase through the official Bay Ice website, bringing the allure of luxury to customers worldwide.

Experience the epitome of luxury with the Spacecraft wristwatch collection from Bay Ice.

For more information and to explore the collection, please visit Shopbayice or visit their flagship store in Lagos, Nigeria.

Sponsored Content