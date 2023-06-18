BayIce set to Launch New Spacecraft Collection

After a successful string of recent celebrity collaborations and back-to-back releases of statement luxurious pieces. a leading jewelry brand, BayIce, a renowned jewelry brand with a legacy of excellence, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated Spacecraft wristwatch collection.

With over five years of experience in the industry, satisfying its customers both at home and abroad. Bay Ice has been at the forefront of producing and selling luxury jewelry products across Nigeria and Canada.

The Spacecraft collection marks a significant milestone for Bay Ice, as it introduces their first-ever chronograph wristwatch. Designed to blend amaranthine elegance with modern technology, this collection promises to captivate watch enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

“We are thrilled to unveil the Spacecraft collection,” said the Chief Marketing Officer at Bay Ice. “This collection represents the culmination of our commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. “Without compromising on any of our core values, we have created a line of wristwatches that seamlessly blends style, functionality, and luxury.”

BayIce notably taps into the expertise and unique personality of Reality TV star and brand influencer, Neo Akpofure for the campaign of this Collection.

The official launch of the Bay Ice Spacecraft collection is scheduled for Monday, June 19th, 2023. The collection will be available for purchase at select Bay Ice stores in Lagos, Nigeria, and Canada, as well as through the brand’s official website.

