Connect with us

Events Promotions

The Ethnic Business Awards: A Night of Celebration for Foreigners in Nigeria

Events News Promotions

The Special Foundation Provides Education Support to Children in Makoko Community

Events Promotions

Relive the Magic: Highlights of the Music and Vibes at #TheMeistersExpression Festival

Events Promotions

Extraordinary Evening of Football: Mastercard Treats Cardholders to a Memorable Experience

Events Promotions

The Foundation for Cancer Care hosted a 'Swing Against Cancer' Charity Golf Tournament and here are the highlights

Events News Promotions

Pepsi Goal Fest 2023 Unites Fans in Lagos for the UEFA Champions League Final

Events News Promotions

Essence Film Festival in Partnership with That Good Media set to put Nigeria in the Spotlight with Unmissable 'Nigeria Day' Lineup

Events Promotions

From Strength to Strength: So.Me Solutions Marks its Seventh Anniversary with Pride

Events Promotions

The Future of African Creatives: Explore and Elevate at Lagos Leather Fair 2023

Events Promotions

Cadbury Nigeria Introduces Tom Tom as the official Sponsors for The Nigerian Idol Season 8

Events

The Ethnic Business Awards: A Night of Celebration for Foreigners in Nigeria

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

An upcoming award ceremony, with a focus on honouring and celebrating foreigners living and working in Nigeria, is on the horizon. The event, known as “The Ethnic Business Awards” (TEBA), will make its debut on Nigeria’s Independence Day, October 1st, 2023. Held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lekki, Lagos, the ceremony aims to recognize the valuable contributions and achievements of these individuals, creating a platform to acknowledge their remarkable endeavours.

According to Andrew Anyanwu,

TEBA’s Director of Logistics, most of the awards projects in Nigeria are geared towards eulogising Nigerians without recourse to considering foreigners and the migrants community. So it is in this regard that The Ethnic Business Awards debuted.

For us, The Ethnic Business Awards is a Corporate Social Responsibilty, our own way of giving back to our guests, our idea of celebrating foreigners, those foreign businesses, diplomatic missions and migrants community for their unflinching support and contributions to the Nigerian economy.

In the year 2020, the official figure of international migrants in Nigeria was given as 1.3m, though debatable, and that’s just a rough estimate. With that statistics, Nigeria has, the largest migrants’ population in Africa and seventh largest in the world.

This amazing population and outstanding achievements informed the need to appreciate and reward the heroic contributions of these foreigners in the Nigeria’s business arena.

The Ethnic Business Awards is a corporate social responsibility initiative—a way for them to give back to esteemed guests and celebrate foreigners, foreign businesses, diplomatic missions, and the migrant community for their unwavering support and contributions to the Nigerian economy.

Watch this Trailer Video:

In the year 2020, the official figure for international migrants in Nigeria was reported as 1.3 million, although it is subject to debate and considered a rough estimate. Based on these statistics, Nigeria possesses the largest migrant population in Africa and the seventh largest globally.

The evening is designed to be a fusion of multi-ethnic fashion, dance, music, and comedy. The Ethnic Business Awards serve as a testament and celebration of Nigeria’s diverse business community. The project primarily targets ethnic personalities, groups, corporate firms, and loyal migrants who now consider Nigeria their home and have actively contributed to its business landscape, shaping their lives in the process.

Nominations for the different categories of awards are open on the official website

For more details/sponsorship consideration, kindly email them at in[email protected] or call 07035418905, 08023125581.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Help Anchor Heritage Initiative Educate Prison Inmates Through DonateNG

Four Hilarious Things People Living Alone For The First Time Say

Comet Nwosu: Building a Family Requires Emotional Maturity

Chaste Inegbedion: An Open Letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Smart Emmanuel: The Future of Your Work Depends on Technology & Originality
css.php