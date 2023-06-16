The Ethnic Business Awards: A Night of Celebration for Foreigners in Nigeria

An upcoming award ceremony, with a focus on honouring and celebrating foreigners living and working in Nigeria, is on the horizon. The event, known as “The Ethnic Business Awards” (TEBA), will make its debut on Nigeria’s Independence Day, October 1st, 2023. Held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lekki, Lagos, the ceremony aims to recognize the valuable contributions and achievements of these individuals, creating a platform to acknowledge their remarkable endeavours.

TEBA’s Director of Logistics, most of the awards projects in Nigeria are geared towards eulogising Nigerians without recourse to considering foreigners and the migrants community. So it is in this regard that The Ethnic Business Awards debuted. For us, The Ethnic Business Awards is a Corporate Social Responsibilty, our own way of giving back to our guests, our idea of celebrating foreigners, those foreign businesses, diplomatic missions and migrants community for their unflinching support and contributions to the Nigerian economy. In the year 2020, the official figure of international migrants in Nigeria was given as 1.3m, though debatable, and that’s just a rough estimate. With that statistics, Nigeria has, the largest migrants’ population in Africa and seventh largest in the world. This amazing population and outstanding achievements informed the need to appreciate and reward the heroic contributions of these foreigners in the Nigeria’s business arena.

In the year 2020, the official figure for international migrants in Nigeria was reported as 1.3 million, although it is subject to debate and considered a rough estimate. Based on these statistics, Nigeria possesses the largest migrant population in Africa and the seventh largest globally.

The evening is designed to be a fusion of multi-ethnic fashion, dance, music, and comedy. The Ethnic Business Awards serve as a testament and celebration of Nigeria’s diverse business community. The project primarily targets ethnic personalities, groups, corporate firms, and loyal migrants who now consider Nigeria their home and have actively contributed to its business landscape, shaping their lives in the process.

