Style
Your Sneak Peeks At How Some Celebrities’ AMVCA Outfits Were Made | WATCH
Hey BellaStylistas,
Check out the impressive processes behind some of the most remarkable pieces that graced the AMVCA carpets on today’s vlog. We’ve curated interesting videos from some of Africa’s best creatives showing how the lovely pieces worn by their celebrity muses were made.
Hit the ▶ buttons below to watch:
Tomike Adeoye’s Structured Pink Dress with Drapings by VeeKee James
The process:
The finished look:
Bukunmi (Kiekie) Adeaga-Ilori’s strapless imago-like bodycon dress with thigh-high slit and a ruffled train by Yemi Shoyemi
The Process:
The Finished Look:
Mercy Eke’s Studded Avantgarde powder blue ensemble by Xtra Brides Lagos
The Process:
The Finished Look:
Enioluwa’s award-winning handmade shoes by FANEL Handmade
Bella Okagbue’s sculpted ensemble by Tiannah Styling
The Process:
The Finished Look:
Funke Akindele’s feathered mint dress with drapings by Veekee James
The Process:
The Finished Look:
Sandra Essiene’s Rosette Garb by Maklinscout
The Process:
The Finished Look:
Adeola C. Adeyemi’s futuristic velvet Trumpet dress with opera gloves by Daniel Charles Okey
The Process:
The Finished Look:
Christiana Kayode’s embellished off-shoulder dress that narrowly missed the AMVCA by Veekee James
The Process:
The Finished Look:
Osas Ighodaro’s bejewelled nude dress with petaled train by Veekee James
