Your Sneak Peeks At How Some Celebrities' AMVCA Outfits Were Made | WATCH

Matopeda Taps Sharon Ooja Egwurube, Chioma Ikokwu & Sophia Idahosa For New Campaign | WATCH

TGIF: 10 On-Point Outfit Ideas for the Weekend, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas

Ibilola Ogundipe Just Released a Vibrant New Collection – And We Want Every Look!

These Fabulous Shots Of Jackie Aina & Patricia Bright Will Inspire Your Next Outing With Your Bestie

Connect and Inspire at Glamcityz: A Community for Fashion Enthusiasts

Shocking Pink Power Is All The Rave This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 241

BN Style Your Curves: Chika Chukwu Is About That Chic & Colourful Life

Adaeze Onah Will Show You How To Style 1 Fab Blazer Into 6 Elegant Looks | WATCH

Together with Hollantex: A Captivating TVC Featuring Diamond Platnumz

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaStylistas,

Check out the impressive processes behind some of the most remarkable pieces that graced the AMVCA carpets on today’s vlog. We’ve curated interesting videos from some of Africa’s best creatives showing how the lovely pieces worn by their celebrity muses were made.

Hit the ▶ buttons below to watch:

Tomike Adeoye’s Structured Pink Dress with Drapings by VeeKee James

The process:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekeejames_official)

The finished look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Bukunmi (Kiekie) Adeaga-Ilori’s strapless imago-like bodycon dress with thigh-high slit and a ruffled train by Yemi Shoyemi

The Process:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yemi Shoyemi (@yemishoyemi)

The Finished Look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Mercy Eke’s Studded Avantgarde powder blue ensemble by Xtra Brides Lagos

The Process:

The Finished Look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Enioluwa’s award-winning handmade shoes by FANEL Handmade

Bella Okagbue’s sculpted ensemble by Tiannah Styling

The Process:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

The Finished Look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

Funke Akindele’s feathered mint dress with drapings by Veekee James

The Process:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekeejames_official)

The Finished Look:

Sandra Essiene’s Rosette Garb by Maklinscout

The Process:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maklinscout (@styled_by_maklinscout)

The Finished Look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maklinscout (@styled_by_maklinscout)

Adeola C. Adeyemi’s futuristic velvet Trumpet dress with opera gloves by Daniel Charles Okey

The Process:

The Finished Look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

Christiana Kayode’s embellished off-shoulder dress that narrowly missed the AMVCA by Veekee James

The Process:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekeejames_official)

The Finished Look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekeejames_official)

Osas Ighodaro’s bejewelled nude dress with petaled train by Veekee James

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekeejames_official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekeejames_official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekeejames_official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekeejames_official)

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

