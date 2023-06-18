Your Sneak Peeks At How Some Celebrities’ AMVCA Outfits Were Made | WATCH

Hey BellaStylistas,

Check out the impressive processes behind some of the most remarkable pieces that graced the AMVCA carpets on today’s vlog. We’ve curated interesting videos from some of Africa’s best creatives showing how the lovely pieces worn by their celebrity muses were made.

Tomike Adeoye’s Structured Pink Dress with Drapings by VeeKee James

The process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekeejames_official)

The finished look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Bukunmi (Kiekie) Adeaga-Ilori’s strapless imago-like bodycon dress with thigh-high slit and a ruffled train by Yemi Shoyemi

The Process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yemi Shoyemi (@yemishoyemi)

The Finished Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Mercy Eke’s Studded Avantgarde powder blue ensemble by Xtra Brides Lagos

The Process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XBL,Nigeria | London (@xtrabrideslagos)

The Finished Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Enioluwa’s award-winning handmade shoes by FANEL Handmade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUXURY HANDMADE SHOES (@fanel_handmade)

Bella Okagbue’s sculpted ensemble by Tiannah Styling

The Process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

The Finished Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Funke Akindele’s feathered mint dress with drapings by Veekee James

The Process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekeejames_official)

The Finished Look:

Sandra Essiene’s Rosette Garb by Maklinscout

The Process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maklinscout (@styled_by_maklinscout)

The Finished Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maklinscout (@styled_by_maklinscout)

Adeola C. Adeyemi’s futuristic velvet Trumpet dress with opera gloves by Daniel Charles Okey

The Process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Charles Okey (@dcstyleconsultant)

The Finished Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

Christiana Kayode’s embellished off-shoulder dress that narrowly missed the AMVCA by Veekee James

The Process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekeejames_official)

The Finished Look:

Osas Ighodaro’s bejewelled nude dress with petaled train by Veekee James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekeejames_official)

