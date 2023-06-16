Connect with us

Matopeda Taps Sharon Ooja Egwurube, Chioma Ikokwu & Sophia Idahosa For New Campaign | WATCH

TGIF: 10 On-Point Outfit Ideas for the Weekend, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas

Ibilola Ogundipe Just Released a Vibrant New Collection – And We Want Every Look!

These Fabulous Shots Of Jackie Aina & Patricia Bright Will Inspire Your Next Outing With Your Bestie

Connect and Inspire at Glamcityz: A Community for Fashion Enthusiasts

Shocking Pink Power Is All The Rave This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 241

BN Style Your Curves: Chika Chukwu Is About That Chic & Colourful Life

Adaeze Onah Will Show You How To Style 1 Fab Blazer Into 6 Elegant Looks | WATCH

Together with Hollantex: A Captivating TVC Featuring Diamond Platnumz

#WorkWearFashion: A Comprehensive Guide to Elevating Your Professional Wardrobe — Issue 174

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Nigerian Couture brand Matopeda recently tapped award-winning actress Sharon Ooja Egwurube, Reality TV Star Chioma Ikokwu and  YouTuber Sophia Idahosa for a fabulous shoot.

Featuring nude-coloured dresses by some waterside in Lagos, Nigeria and at a studio, the angelic beauties posed and swayed. Hit the ▶ buttons below to watch the glitz and glam:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MATOPEDA (@matopeda.atelier)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MATOPEDA (@matopeda.atelier)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MATOPEDA (@matopeda.atelier)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sophia Idahosa (@sophiologyofficial)

Credit:

Matopeda Women: @chiomagoodhair@sophiologyofficial @sharonooja
Dresses: @matopeda.atelier
Makeup: @bibyonce
Wardrobe stylist/ coordinator: @saobyrami
Jewellery: @pixie_jewellery

