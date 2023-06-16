Style
TGIF: 10 On-Point Outfit Ideas for the Weekend, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas
Don’t stress about what to wear for those exciting weekend plans, like date night dinners or bottomless brunches and others. Thankfully, SA BellaStylistas have been turning heads with their incredible fashion choices all week— we will save you all the hassle of scouring social media for inspiration.
Discover a range of effortlessly chic outfit suggestions, from fashionable sets to stunning dresses that make a statement. Take cues from our favourite Johannesburg and Capetown-based IT girls, influencers, and celebrities, as they showcase simple yet highly stylish going-out looks.
Boity Thulo
View this post on Instagram
Outfit: @rich_mnisi
Hair & Makeup: @iamdeborah__king
Photography: @rageincstudios
Shudufhadzo Musiḓa
View this post on Instagram
Photography: @emilynnrose
Makeup: @francieluxe
Dress: @rich_mnisi
Ayanda Thabethe
View this post on Instagram
Siyanda Bani
View this post on Instagram
Nthambe
View this post on Instagram
Melody Molale
View this post on Instagram
Photography: @cedricnzaka
Edit: @artvillain_
Nasiphi Ngcwabe
View this post on Instagram
Outfit: @la_jaqueta
Zovuyo Msutwana
View this post on Instagram
Sarah Langa
View this post on Instagram
Tumi Links
View this post on Instagram
Set: @singlefabstarz
Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle