TGIF: 10 On-Point Outfit Ideas for the Weekend, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas

Don’t stress about what to wear for those exciting weekend plans, like date night dinners or bottomless brunches and others. Thankfully, SA BellaStylistas have been turning heads with their incredible fashion choices all week— we will save you all the hassle of scouring social media for inspiration.

Discover a range of effortlessly chic outfit suggestions, from fashionable sets to stunning dresses that make a statement. Take cues from our favourite Johannesburg and Capetown-based IT girls, influencers, and celebrities, as they showcase simple yet highly stylish going-out looks.

Boity Thulo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Outfit: @rich_mnisi

Hair & Makeup: @iamdeborah__king

Photography: @rageincstudios

Shudufhadzo Musiḓa

Photography: @emilynnrose

Makeup: @francieluxe

Dress: @rich_mnisi

Ayanda Thabethe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_)

Siyanda Bani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

Nthambe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nthambe (@nthambe633)

Melody Molale 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MELODY MOLALE (@ilovemelmo)

Photography: @cedricnzaka
Edit: @artvillain_

Nasiphi Ngcwabe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nasiphi Ngcwabe (@nasiphi_ngcwabe)

Outfit: @la_jaqueta

Zovuyo Msutwana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zovuyo Msutwana (@zoemsutwana)

Sarah Langa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Tumi Links

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TUMI LINKS (@tumilinx)

Set: @singlefabstarz

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

 

