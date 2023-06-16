TGIF: 10 On-Point Outfit Ideas for the Weekend, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas

Don’t stress about what to wear for those exciting weekend plans, like date night dinners or bottomless brunches and others. Thankfully, SA BellaStylistas have been turning heads with their incredible fashion choices all week— we will save you all the hassle of scouring social media for inspiration.

Discover a range of effortlessly chic outfit suggestions, from fashionable sets to stunning dresses that make a statement. Take cues from our favourite Johannesburg and Capetown-based IT girls, influencers, and celebrities, as they showcase simple yet highly stylish going-out looks.

Boity Thulo

Outfit: @rich_mnisi

Hair & Makeup: @iamdeborah__king

Photography: @rageincstudios

Shudufhadzo Musiḓa

Photography: @emilynnrose

Makeup: @francieluxe

Dress: @rich_mnisi

Ayanda Thabethe

Siyanda Bani

Nthambe

Melody Molale

Photography: @cedricnzaka

Edit: @artvillain_

Nasiphi Ngcwabe

Outfit: @la_jaqueta

Zovuyo Msutwana

Sarah Langa

Tumi Links

Set: @singlefabstarz