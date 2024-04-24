Connect with us

Bella Okagbue's Metallic Serve in Desiree Iyama SS24 at #DASH24

Check Out This Week's Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 210

Bubu Ogisi Gets Real About Fashion and Business In This New Culture Custodian Series| WATCH

BellaNaija Style Gifted Two Followers An Awe-Inspiring Makeover Session | WATCH

Kefilwe Mabote Will Inspire Your Weekend Style in This Chic #OOTD

Timini Egbuson is One Stylish Man in This Embroidered Ejiro Amos-Tafiri Set

Here is What We Know About Toke Makinwa's New Fragrance Collection

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 209

Nadeema Mthini's Serves Chic Sophistication in This Rosette Choker

Kanekalon ACTIV8 Naija Season 4 Grand Finale Was a Night of Glamour, Talent, and Inspiration

Bella Okagbue’s Metallic Serve in Desiree Iyama SS24 at #DASH24

Reality TV star – Bella Okagbue made a fashion statement yet again at the #DASH24 wedding in this silver dress from Desiree Iyama called the Viola dress from the brand’s recently released Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

According to the brand, the dress is “inspired by the Viola flower which symbolises mystical awareness, inspiration, profuseness, humility and sovereignty.”

The dress features polyurethane leather, a fitted bodice, and petal detailing at the chest. Wearing matching silver accessories, she paired the look with chic glam and neatly braided cornrows that perfectly accentuated her face.

See the look below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

 

Credits
Bellastylista: @bellaokagbue
Dress: @desireeiyamaofficial
Shoes: @aminamauddi

