Bella Okagbue’s Metallic Serve in Desiree Iyama SS24 at #DASH24

Reality TV star – Bella Okagbue made a fashion statement yet again at the #DASH24 wedding in this silver dress from Desiree Iyama called the Viola dress from the brand’s recently released Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

According to the brand, the dress is “inspired by the Viola flower which symbolises mystical awareness, inspiration, profuseness, humility and sovereignty.”

The dress features polyurethane leather, a fitted bodice, and petal detailing at the chest. Wearing matching silver accessories, she paired the look with chic glam and neatly braided cornrows that perfectly accentuated her face.

See the look below:

Credits

Bellastylista: @bellaokagbue

Dress: @desireeiyamaofficial

Shoes: @aminamauddi