Ibilola Ogundipe Just Released a Vibrant New Collection – And We Want Every Look!

Lagos-based eponymous womenswear brand Ibilola Ogundipe recently unveiled its first custom print collection aptly tagged Morounfoluwa.

The most recent release from the brand serves as a tribute to God, capturing the essence of gratitude while also showcasing a deep appreciation for their dedicated customers, lovingly referred to as #IOBADDIES.

True to its distinct and recognisable style, this collection strikes a harmonious blend of femininity, playfulness, and charm, encompassing an array of designs adorned with lively summer hues and the understated elegance of the IO custom print.

See the collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Credit

Brand: @ibilolaogundipe