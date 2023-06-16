Connect with us

Ibilola Ogundipe Just Released a Vibrant New Collection – And We Want Every Look!

TGIF: 10 On-Point Outfit Ideas for the Weekend, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas

These Fabulous Shots Of Jackie Aina & Patricia Bright Will Inspire Your Next Outing With Your Bestie

Connect and Inspire at Glamcityz: A Community for Fashion Enthusiasts

Shocking Pink Power Is All The Rave This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 241

BN Style Your Curves: Chika Chukwu Is About That Chic & Colourful Life

Adaeze Onah Will Show You How To Style 1 Fab Blazer Into 6 Elegant Looks | WATCH

Together with Hollantex: A Captivating TVC Featuring Diamond Platnumz

#WorkWearFashion: A Comprehensive Guide to Elevating Your Professional Wardrobe — Issue 174

Introducing "The Most Wanted Collection" by Hertunba x Beauty by AD

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 Lagos-based eponymous womenswear brand Ibilola Ogundipe recently unveiled its first custom print collection aptly tagged Morounfoluwa. 

The most recent release from the brand serves as a tribute to God, capturing the essence of gratitude while also showcasing a deep appreciation for their dedicated customers, lovingly referred to as #IOBADDIES.

True to its distinct and recognisable style, this collection strikes a harmonious blend of femininity, playfulness, and charm, encompassing an array of designs adorned with lively summer hues and the understated elegance of the IO custom print. 

See the collection below.

Brand: @ibilolaogundipe

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Send an email: [email protected]

