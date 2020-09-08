BellaNaija Style: 40 Fast-Rising African Fashion Brands To Have On Your Radar Now

With 2020’s main revolution being intense support for the Black community, the fashion world is finally picking the pace with diversity in the industry and has turned its eyes to the African continent. Add that to countless endorsements from top celebrities including Beyoncé, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and more – there is no better time than now to amplify African fashion designers both emerging brands and bigger, established fashion houses.

Undoubtedly there is no shortage of impressive and diverse work on the continent. From Dakar to Cape Town, these brands take their unique African heritage and creativity to a new level – and they deserve your attention. Here, we have curated with some help from our Instagram followers, a list of rising African-owned fashion brands that should definitely be on your radar because they are delivering fresh and innovative fashion on the continent.

Ami Doshi Shah

Where: Kenya

Allëdjo

Where: Benin Republic

Anita Beryl

Where: Uganda

Atto Tetteh

Where: Ghana

Arapapa by Santa Anzo

Where: Uganda

By Ele

Where: South Africa

Chiip O Neal

Where: Ghana

Dina Shaker

Where: Egypt

Doreen Mashika

Where: Zanzibar

Fruche

Where: Nigeria

FUFA

Where: Egypt

Henri Uduku

Where: Nigeria

Ibilola Ogundipe

Where: Nigeria

Ibrahim Fernandez

Where: Cameroon

Jermaine Bleu

Where: Ghana

Kemi Kalikawe

Where: Tanzania

Kiing Daviids

Where: Nigeria

Kiko Romeo

Where: Kenya

KÍLÈNTÁR

Where: Nigeria

Mafi Mafi

Where: Ethiopia

Mazelle

Where: Nigeria

Mayamiko

Where: Malawi

Melisa Poulton

Where: Namibia

Melange By Pistis

Where: Ghana

Mimi Plange

Where: Ghana

Monsio Couture

Where: Liberia

Moshions

Where: Rwanda

New Tangier

Where: Morroco

Lukhanyo Mdingi

Where: South Africa

Pepper Row

Where: Nigeria

PSJ Brand

Where: Tanzania

Quazi Design

Where: Eswatini

REKANA

Where: Nigeria

SAO

Where: Kenya

Steve French

Where: Ghana

Shekudo

Where: Nigeria

Selfi

Where: South Africa

Silk Africana

Where: Ghana

Vicnate

Where: Nigeria

Weiz Dhurm Franklyn

Where: Nigeria

WUMAN

Where: Nigeria

This list will be continuously updated, you can share suggestions for edits, additions or updates to [email protected]