Style
BellaNaija Style: 40 Fast-Rising African Fashion Brands To Have On Your Radar Now
With 2020’s main revolution being intense support for the Black community, the fashion world is finally picking the pace with diversity in the industry and has turned its eyes to the African continent. Add that to countless endorsements from top celebrities including Beyoncé, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and more – there is no better time than now to amplify African fashion designers both emerging brands and bigger, established fashion houses.
Undoubtedly there is no shortage of impressive and diverse work on the continent. From Dakar to Cape Town, these brands take their unique African heritage and creativity to a new level – and they deserve your attention. Here, we have curated with some help from our Instagram followers, a list of rising African-owned fashion brands that should definitely be on your radar because they are delivering fresh and innovative fashion on the continent.
This list will be continuously updated, you can share suggestions for edits, additions or updates to [email protected]
Ami Doshi Shah
View this post on Instagram
Where: Kenya
Allëdjo
View this post on Instagram
Where: Benin Republic
Anita Beryl
View this post on Instagram
Where: Uganda
Atto Tetteh
View this post on Instagram
Where: Ghana
Arapapa by Santa Anzo
Where: Uganda
By Ele
View this post on Instagram
Where: South Africa
Chiip O Neal
View this post on Instagram
Where: Ghana
Dina Shaker
View this post on Instagram
Where: Egypt
Doreen Mashika
View this post on Instagram
Where: Zanzibar
Fruche
View this post on Instagram
Where: Nigeria
FUFA
View this post on Instagram
Where: Egypt
Henri Uduku
View this post on Instagram
Where: Nigeria
Ibilola Ogundipe
View this post on Instagram
Where: Nigeria
Ibrahim Fernandez
View this post on Instagram
Where: Cameroon
Jermaine Bleu
View this post on Instagram
Where: Ghana
Kemi Kalikawe
View this post on Instagram
Where: Tanzania
Kiing Daviids
View this post on Instagram
Where: Nigeria
Kiko Romeo
View this post on Instagram
Where: Kenya
KÍLÈNTÁR
View this post on Instagram
Where: Nigeria
Mafi Mafi
View this post on Instagram
Where: Ethiopia
Mazelle
View this post on Instagram
Where: Nigeria
Mayamiko
View this post on Instagram
Where: Malawi
Melisa Poulton
View this post on Instagram
Where: Namibia
Melange By Pistis
View this post on Instagram
Where: Ghana
Mimi Plange
View this post on Instagram
Where: Ghana
Monsio Couture
View this post on Instagram
Where: Liberia
Moshions
View this post on Instagram
Where: Rwanda
New Tangier
View this post on Instagram
Where: Morroco
Lukhanyo Mdingi
View this post on Instagram
Where: South Africa
Pepper Row
View this post on Instagram
Where: Nigeria
PSJ Brand
View this post on Instagram
Where: Tanzania
Quazi Design
View this post on Instagram
Where: Eswatini
REKANA
View this post on Instagram
Where: Nigeria
SAO
View this post on Instagram
Where: Kenya
Steve French
View this post on Instagram
Where: Ghana
Shekudo
View this post on Instagram
Where: Nigeria
Selfi
View this post on Instagram
Where: South Africa
Silk Africana
View this post on Instagram
Where: Ghana
Vicnate
View this post on Instagram
Where: Nigeria
Weiz Dhurm Franklyn
View this post on Instagram
Where: Nigeria
WUMAN
View this post on Instagram
Where: Nigeria
This list will be continuously updated, you can share suggestions for edits, additions or updates to [email protected]