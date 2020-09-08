Connect with us

BellaNaija Style: 40 Fast-Rising African Fashion Brands To Have On Your Radar Now

Mary Edoro

Published

3 hours ago

 on

With 2020’s main revolution being intense support for the Black community, the fashion world is finally picking the pace with diversity in the industry and has turned its eyes to the African continent. Add that to countless endorsements from top celebrities including Beyoncé, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and more – there is no better time than now to amplify African fashion designers both emerging brands and bigger, established fashion houses.

Undoubtedly there is no shortage of impressive and diverse work on the continent. From Dakar to Cape Town, these brands take their unique African heritage and creativity to a new level – and they deserve your attention. Here, we have curated with some help from our Instagram followers, a list of rising African-owned fashion brands that should definitely be on your radar because they are delivering fresh and innovative fashion on the continent.

This list will be continuously updated, you can share suggestions for edits, additions or updates to [email protected]

Ami Doshi Shah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Doshi Shah (@amidoshishah) on

Where: Kenya

Allëdjo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allëdjo (@alledjostudio) on

Where: Benin Republic

Anita Beryl

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Beryl (@berylqouture) on

Where: Uganda

Atto Tetteh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atto Tetteh (@attotetteh) on

Where: Ghana

Arapapa by Santa Anzo

Where: Uganda

By Ele

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by By Ele Apparel & Interiors. (@byele_lifestyle) on

Where: South Africa

Chiip O Neal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHIIP •O• NEAL (@chiip_o_neal_) on

Where: Ghana

Dina Shaker

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dina shaker (@dinashaker) on

Where: Egypt

Doreen Mashika

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doreen Mashika (@doreenmashika) on

Where: Zanzibar

Fruche

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F R U C H É (@fruche.official) on

Where: Nigeria

FUFA

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FUFA (@shopfufa) on

Where: Egypt

Henri Uduku

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Henri Uduku (@henriuduku) on

Where: Nigeria

Ibilola Ogundipe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IBILOLA OGUNDIPE RTW (@ibilolaogundipertw) on

Where: Nigeria

Ibrahim Fernandez

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ibrahim Fernandez (@ibrahim_fernandez) on

Where: Cameroon

Jermaine Bleu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jermaine Bleu (@jermainebleu) on

Where: Ghana

Kemi Kalikawe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kemi kalikawe collection (@naleditanzania) on

Where: Tanzania

Kiing Daviids

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K II N G D A V II D S (@kiingdaviids) on

Where: Nigeria

Kiko Romeo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KikoRomeo (@kikoromeo) on

Where: Kenya

KÍLÈNTÁR

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K Í L È N T Á R (@kilentar) on

Where: Nigeria

Mafi Mafi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAFI MAFI / ማፊ ማፊ (@mafimafi_com) on

Where: Ethiopia

Mazelle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mazelle Studio (@mazelle.studio) on


Where: Nigeria

Mayamiko

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A Meaningful Wardrobe (@mayamikodesigned) on

Where: Malawi

Melisa Poulton

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melisa Poulton (@melisapoulton) on


Where: Namibia

Melange By Pistis

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melange By Pistis (@melangebypistis) on

Where: Ghana

Mimi Plange

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MIMI PLANGE (@mimiplange) on

Where: Ghana

Monsio Couture

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monsio Couture (@monsiocouture) on

Where: Liberia

Moshions

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moshions (@moshions) on

Where: Rwanda

New Tangier

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NEW TANGIER (@newtangier) on

Where: Morroco

Lukhanyo Mdingi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lukhanyo Mdingi (@lukhanyomdingi) on

Where: South Africa

Pepper Row

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by P E P P E R R O W (@pepperrow) on

Where: Nigeria

PSJ Brand

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PSJ (@psjbrand) on

Where: Tanzania

Quazi Design

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quazi Design (@quazi_design) on

Where: Eswatini

REKANA

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by REKANA 🦅 (@rekana.co) on

Where: Nigeria

SAO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAO ‼️ (@sao_sartorial) on

Where: Kenya

Steve French

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steve French (@stevefrenchofficial_) on

Where: Ghana

Shekudo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S H E K U D O (@shekudo) on

Where: Nigeria

Selfi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S E L F I (@____selfi) on

Where: South Africa

Silk Africana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SILK AFRICANA (@silkafricana) on

Where: Ghana

Vicnate

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VICNATE (@vicnate_ng) on

Where: Nigeria

Weiz Dhurm Franklyn

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WEIZ DHURM FRANKLYN (@weizdhurmfranklyn) on

Where: Nigeria

WUMAN

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WUMAN (@thewumanbrand) on

Where: Nigeria

This list will be continuously updated, you can share suggestions for edits, additions or updates to [email protected]

Mary Edoro

Mary Edoro is a seasoned writer, editor and digital creator. She has developed her skill by writing for renowned websites, using words to express her love for fashion and is quickly solidifying herself as one to watch in the industry both in fashion editorial and as an influencer in her own right. Follow her on Instagram @themaryedoro BellaNaija Beauty: [email protected] @bellanaijabeauty BellaNaija Style: @bellanaijastyle

