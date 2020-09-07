Connect with us

Tiwa Savage wore 2 Chic Made-In-Nigeria Looks in this New York Times Feature

Sporty Mums Get Ready! Nike Is Launching A Maternity Collection Just For You

Estare Just Served Every Single Look You Need To Update Your Wardrobe

We Love Everything About This Ohene Mantse Collection & Campaign

Polo Avenue Summer Sale 2020: Gucci, Bottega, Berluti & More - Enjoy up to 70% off on Some of the Most Prestigious Fashion Brands

Kaisha really has been Serving Us Quality Looks since Leaving the #BBNaija House

Check Out How Style Stars Are Rocking Mint & Lavender on #BellaStylista: Issue 114

MrsSandraO Just Released Its Spring/Summer 2021 Collection & Every Look Is Stunning!

Bolu Babalola Talks Writing, Diversity and Her New Novel, Love in Colour With Porter Magazine

Vogue Czechoslovakia Spotlights Ten African Designers In Their September Issue

2 hours ago

The New York Times recently profiled Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage centred around her new album CELIA. While we are still revelling in the fashion delight that the videos from the album provided, the Ole crooner gave us another unmissable fashion moment.

In the new feature, Tiwa talks about her journey in the music industry so far, the essence of the new album and using her platform to encourage young African girls.

The stunning photos following the story were lensed by Stephen Tayo and shot in Lagos conceptual boutique Alára. For the first look, Tiwa put a feminine spin on a striking design by Kenneth Ize – a boxy oversized aso-oke suit with frayed hems paired with mismatched pants. Daniel Obasi gave the look a demure touch stying it with simple earrings and wooden platform heels.

Next, she wore a girly polka dot dress from Turfah – one of the brands featured her new video Koroba.

Read the full feature on www.nytimes.com

Credits
Photographed by @stephen.tayo
Styled by @iamdanielobasi
Creative Artists @manis1.0 @suleimanismail_ @ngozieme

