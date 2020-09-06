Sporty Mums Get Ready! Nike Is Launching A Maternity Collection Just For You



With an aim to help expecting and new mums as their bodies and their relationship with exercise change, Nike has announced its first-ever maternity collection. The line, named Nike (M), “supports women during all stages of pregnancy and beyond,” the brand says.

The capsule collection features a stretchy sports bra, tank top, tights and jacket. The collection launches in Africa, Europe and North America on September 17.

Carmen Zolman, Nike senior design director for apparel innovation, said in a statement:

The more we listened to expecting mothers and postpartum mothers, the more we learned, reworked and innovated through inclusive design. It’s the project of a lifetime to work in lockstep with all kinds of mothers to bring to life a capsule that truly supports women’s relationship with sport during such a transformative time in their lives.

While putting the collection together, the fitness wear company interviewed several professional athletes to achieve a better understanding of what their collection needed for mums going through this experience.

The design process of the collection was created by searching through more than 150,000 pregnancy comparison scans of non-pregnant women against those of pregnant women, and gathering details from nearly 30 female athletes who were also either pregnant or postpartum, according to Nike.

For Perri Edwards, a former British track field athlete and wife to Ex-BBNaija housemate, Mike Edwards, she told Nike: