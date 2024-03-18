Take A Look at Nigeria’s New Home & Away Kits for 2024

Nike, the athletic footwear and apparel company, has revealed the 2024 home and away kits for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The home kit, predominantly white, features green-white-green (the colours of the Nigerian flag) on the sleeves and shorts, with a faded eagle design on the front and the inscription “Naija.” The away kit is the traditional Nigerian green and displays the Nigerian Football Federation logo on the front.

This marks the first time in three years that the Super Eagles will adopt white as a main colour and wear white jerseys as their home kit.

On March 22, the Super Eagles will play against Ghana, followed by a match against Mali in Marrakech, Morroco. It is expected that the team will be seen wearing the new kits.

