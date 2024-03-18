Connect with us

News Scoop

Take A Look at Nigeria's New Home & Away Kits for 2024

News

Access Holding PLC Appoints Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as Board Chairman

Events News Promotions

Jobberman Unveils the She’s More Initiative to Deliver Targeted Intervention Programs

Movies News Nollywood Promotions

Nancy Isime Reunites with Inkblot Productions for Her First Movie of 2024: 'Saving Onome' Premieres April 5

Events News Promotions

Guiding Light Assembly Announces Spiritual Awakening 2024: From His Presence to His Power | March 15 - 17

Events News Style

Let's Discuss Strategies for Success in Dynamic Markets with the Founders of Onalaja & Wanni Fuga on #BNSCONVOS This Weekend

Movies & TV News

Oluchi 'TheIboBlondie' Harrison is the Newest Addition to MTV Base's Culture Squad

Events News Promotions

Hone Your Talent: Apply for The Writing Class 4.0 (Corps Edition) | Deadline: March 17th

BN TV Events News Style

Exclusive: Banke Kuku Talks Womanhood, Inclusion & Thriving Through Hard Times with BellaNaija Style | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV News Style

Lupita Nyong'o Rocked Another Nairobi Blue Stunner At The 96th Oscars | WATCH

News

Take A Look at Nigeria’s New Home & Away Kits for 2024

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Soar Super Eagles

Nike, the athletic footwear and apparel company, has revealed the 2024 home and away kits for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The home kit, predominantly white, features green-white-green (the colours of the Nigerian flag) on the sleeves and shorts, with a faded eagle design on the front and the inscription “Naija.” The away kit is the traditional Nigerian green and displays the Nigerian Football Federation logo on the front.

This marks the first time in three years that the Super Eagles will adopt white as a main colour and wear white jerseys as their home kit.

On March 22, the Super Eagles will play against Ghana, followed by a match against Mali in Marrakech, Morroco. It is expected that the team will be seen wearing the new kits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESPN Africa (@espnafrica)

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Oluwasanmi & Abigail Talk to Us About Navigating Life As a Couple in the UK

BN Book Review: You Need More Than Dreams by Tolu A. Akinyemi | Review By Rose Mgbodichimma

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Dives into Haoma Worgwu’s Journey to Becoming the LinkedIn Queen

Dennis Isong: How Well Do You Know About Deed of Assignment in Real Estate?

Is The Legacy That Precedes Us A Burden?
css.php