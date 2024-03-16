Access Holding PLC Appoints Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as Board Chairman

Upon reappointment by Access Holdings Plc (the Holdco’), Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede returns to the organisation after a decade as its non-executive chairman.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, a pioneer of the Access Bank Group and a former managing director and CEO of the bank, assumes the role of non-executive chairman, succeeding Abubakar Jimoh. Abubakar Jimoh, who is the former chairman of the HoldCo, remains on the board as an independent non-executive director.

In a statement confirming his appointment, Abubakar Jimoh said, “Aig-Imoukhuede’s appointment to the board and subsequent election as chairman is a landmark development for Access Holdings. All our board members are excited about our future.”

“In his new role as non-executive chairman, Aig-Imoukhuede will collaborate with the board of directors to oversee strategy and provide guidance to the executive management team,” the statement outlines.

Commenting on his appointment, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said, “I am confident that working with our directors, our exceptional team of executives and our best-in-class banking and finance professionals, we will deliver outstanding value to our esteemed stakeholders. I am determined that our shared vision which Wigwe gave everything for, will be realised.”

The appointment follows the untimely passing of Herbert Wigwe, the immediate past group CEO of Access Holdings.