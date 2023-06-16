Connect with us

Inspired Relationships Style

These Fabulous Shots Of Jackie Aina & Patricia Bright Will Inspire Your Next Outing With Your Bestie

Features Inspired Living

"Work & Life In Italy": Our New Series with Imo Ekanem Explores the Everyday Lives of African Professionals in Italy

Features Inspired

Smart Emmanuel: Why You Shouldn't Quit in the Face of Defeat

Inspired News

Davido, Tiwa Savage, AY, Victor Osimhen Among National Honours 2023 Recipients | Full List

Features Inspired

Omilola Oshikoya: Idan Success Tips Inspired by Hilda Baci

Events Inspired Promotions

Celebrating 10 Years of SheBuildsLives: Cocktail Benefit Raises Over $20,000 to Support Education Initiatives

Inspired Music News

Wizkid, Rema, Tobi Amusan, Eche Chinonso, Sandra Ikeji ... Meet the Nigerians Who Have Set Guinness World Records

Events Inspired

Hilda Baci Sets a 100-Hour World Record for the Longest Cooking Marathon!

Events Inspired

The Love & Support for Hilda Baci Have Been So Heartwarming | The Cook-a-Thon in Photos

Inspired Sweet Spot

Watch the Emotional Moment Hilda Baci Crossed the Previous Record of 87:45:00 for Longest Cooking Marathon

Inspired

These Fabulous Shots Of Jackie Aina & Patricia Bright Will Inspire Your Next Outing With Your Bestie

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

If you’ve ever had a girlfriend who shared your dreams and vibe, you’ll know only a few things in life come close to the joy and strength that rocking with her brings. Nigerian fashion and beauty influencers — US-based Jackie Aina and UK-based Patricia Bright recently served up that good “girlfriends in sync” vibe on our Instagram feed.

Coordinating in layered blue + white themed outfits, heels, sunnies, and natural makeup looks, these internet IT girls captivated attention on social media with stunning struts and their inspiring collaboration. Check out some of their stunning shots below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PatriciaBright (@thepatriciabright)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PatriciaBright (@thepatriciabright)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

Credit:

@jackieaina

@thepatriciabright

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Four Hilarious Things People Living Alone For The First Time Say

Comet Nwosu: Building a Family Requires Emotional Maturity

Chaste Inegbedion: An Open Letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Smart Emmanuel: The Future of Your Work Depends on Technology & Originality

Mfonobong Inyang: Democracy Day 2023 – A Reminder That Nigeria Belongs to the People
css.php