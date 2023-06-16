These Fabulous Shots Of Jackie Aina & Patricia Bright Will Inspire Your Next Outing With Your Bestie

If you’ve ever had a girlfriend who shared your dreams and vibe, you’ll know only a few things in life come close to the joy and strength that rocking with her brings. Nigerian fashion and beauty influencers — US-based Jackie Aina and UK-based Patricia Bright — recently served up that good “girlfriends in sync” vibe on our Instagram feed.

Coordinating in layered blue + white themed outfits, heels, sunnies, and natural makeup looks, these internet IT girls captivated attention on social media with stunning struts and their inspiring collaboration. Check out some of their stunning shots below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PatriciaBright (@thepatriciabright)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PatriciaBright (@thepatriciabright)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

Credit:

@jackieaina

@thepatriciabright

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!