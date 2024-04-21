BellaNaija Style Gifted Two Followers An Awe-Inspiring Makeover Session | WATCH

BellaNaija Style partnered with NIVEA in March which is significant for being Women’s History Month to celebrate the incredible women who make our world a more beautiful place. As part of the fifth year celebration for the annual BellaNaija Style Women’s Month activities, we had the privilege of celebrating two exceptional BellaNaija Style followers, Success Orakwe and Adaeze Ogbu, with an unforgettable experience as we wrapped up the #BNSWomensMonth.

These women began their bond and friendship at the university and they were randomly selected for a full luxurious makeover session, complete with pampering, expert makeup, and a stunning photoshoot.

Success is a multifaceted professional with expertise in geology, content creation, cybersecurity, and skincare, and embodies the power of self-confidence. Adaeze is a geophysicist with a love for dance, UI/UX design, and content creation, who showcases the beauty of diversity.

The true beauty of these women transcends their achievements, their friendship is a testament to the power of uplifting and celebrating each other. Their laughter and genuine warmth filled the room throughout the makeover, a beautiful reminder that true beauty radiates from within.

This makeover wasn’t just about achieving flawless makeup (though the results were undeniably gorgeous!). It was about celebrating the unique beauty of each woman and empowering them to confidently own their radiant selves. NIVEA products played a key role in creating a healthy, glowing canvas for the makeup artist to work her magic. Success, the skincare influencer lays emphasis on the fact that true beauty comes from understanding your skin’s needs and prioritizing self-care.

This makeover session wasn’t just a treat for Success and Adaeze; it was a way for BellaNaija Style to show appreciation for our amazing audience. You, our #BellaStylistas, are the heart and soul of our community.

Watch the full makeover video below: