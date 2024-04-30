Events
How Africa’s Power Women Slayed The Sophisticated Elegance Theme at High Tea with BellaNaija Style
Hey BellaStylistas, we have wrapped up BellaNaija Style Women’s Month in grand style with the second edition of High Tea With BNS — an exclusive celebration of leading women on the fashion, beauty, media, cuisine, and lifestyle scene in 2024.
We partnered with eco-conscious brands MAC Cosmetics and Nestlé Pure Life as well as pro-women Mercedes-Benz/Weststar and TRACE for this 2024 edition. The event also celebrated the incredible women who made our month-long digital festival a success. This year’s High Tea promoted the importance of sustainability and conscious consumption.
Our distinguished guests showcased their vibrant personalities through stunning fashion spectacles in tune with the “Sophisticated Elegance” theme of the day. Here is how these amazing women showed up to High Tea With BellaNaija Style:
Chioma Ikokwu in Weiz Dhurm Franklyn
Idia Aisien in Oríré
Rewa Ugoji
Onyeka Ugwu in Coperni
Aylor in Imad Eduso
Ini Dima-Okojie in MSO LAGOS
Sophia Ike-Onu in T5S
Bibi Adeniyi in Lady Biba
Ink Balogun
Anita Adetoye
Lade Lois & Amaka Oguike
Derin Fabikun
Mimi Onalaja
Hilda Baci
Mary Edoro
Uche Pedro in Zephans & C0
