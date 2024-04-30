How Africa’s Power Women Slayed The Sophisticated Elegance Theme at High Tea with BellaNaija Style

Hey BellaStylistas, we have wrapped up BellaNaija Style Women’s Month in grand style with the second edition of High Tea With BNS — an exclusive celebration of leading women on the fashion, beauty, media, cuisine, and lifestyle scene in 2024.

We partnered with eco-conscious brands MAC Cosmetics and Nestlé Pure Life as well as pro-women Mercedes-Benz/Weststar and TRACE for this 2024 edition. The event also celebrated the incredible women who made our month-long digital festival a success. This year’s High Tea promoted the importance of sustainability and conscious consumption.

Our distinguished guests showcased their vibrant personalities through stunning fashion spectacles in tune with the “Sophisticated Elegance” theme of the day. Here is how these amazing women showed up to High Tea With BellaNaija Style:

Chioma Ikokwu in Weiz Dhurm Franklyn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Idia Aisien in Oríré

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Rewa Ugoji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Onyeka Ugwu in Coperni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Onyeka Michael Ugwu (@onyeeka)

Aylor in Imad Eduso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imad Eduso (@imadeduso_)

Ini Dima-Okojie in MSO LAGOS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Sophia Ike-Onu in T5S

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophialoren (@kechiloren)

Bibi Adeniyi in Lady Biba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quiet Storm (@bibiadeniyi)

Ink Balogun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Anita Adetoye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Lade Lois & Amaka Oguike

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaka Oguike Brendalyne (@divamaka)

Derin Fabikun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Mimi Onalaja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Hilda Baci

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Mary Edoro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Uche Pedro in Zephans & C0

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!