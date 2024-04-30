Connect with us

Beauty Events News Promotions Style

Recare, Creators of Natures Gentle Touch, Host 13th Annual Natural Hair Workshop

Beauty Style

BellaNaija Style Gifted Two Followers An Awe-Inspiring Makeover Session | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Career Cuisine Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Joyce Jacob, Clara Chizoba Kronborg & Ink Balogun Define 'Success in 2024' on #BNSCONVOS Finale | WATCH

Beauty Style

Amp Up Your Style This Week With Minimalist Fashion Inspo From The Mary Edoro!

Beauty Movies & TV News Style

See the Nigerian Designers Who Dressed the RHOLagos Casts for its Sensational Reunion Episode

Beauty Career Style

Ladies Applaud Sarah Jakes Roberts' Style Choices For Her 'Power Moves Tour' Campaign Shoot

Beauty BN TV Events Style

How Lupita Nyong'o Turned Heads in Daring Black & Silver at D&G's 40th Anniversary Celebration

Beauty Events Movies Style

See Cuppy Otedola's Chic Shine at Amy Winehouse's 'Back to Black' Biopic Premiere

Beauty BN TV Events Style Weddings

#SailingToSunday: Let's Talk About Ashlee's Regal Robe for Her Traditional Wedding Prep | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired News Style

All You Need to Know About the Inaugural Issue of British Vogue's 1st Black Female Head of Nigerian Descent — Chioma Nnadi

Beauty

Recare, Creators of Natures Gentle Touch, Host 13th Annual Natural Hair Workshop

Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Recare, makers of Nature’s Gentle Touch range, and the only hair care brand formulated for African women, recently held the 13th edition of the Natural Hair Workshop. The event, which was attended by beautiful women wearing their natural hair held at the Nature Gentle Touch Hair Institute in GRA, Ikeja.

According to Chijioke Anaele, the CEO of the company, the objective was to guide and educate the participants on the challenges, solutions and benefits of wearing their natural hair to empower them and also further embrace their unique sense of style.

Natures Gentle Touch, a top natural hair care brand in Nigeria is positioned to empower women through beauty and style knowledge. The company has in the market the Monoi Oil Range for Natural hair, which is designed to clean, detangle hair, retain moisture, eliminate dryness of hair and allow for easy manageability.

Looking for the right hair care brand as well as a successful guide to your hair growth journey, we are available to empower you to unleash your style via our social media platforms @naturesgentletouch on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

You can also visit them at Nature’s Gentle Touch Hair Institute 22, Oduduwa Way Ikeja GRA.

#naturesgentletouch
#naturalhairworkshop
#naturalhaircommunity

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Envisioning Africans Redefining Success – My ADIS24 Experience (III)

Yewande Jinadu: What Should We Do About Workplace Bullying?

Dennis Isong: How to Identify Attractive Commercial Real Estate Areas in Lagos

‘Kunle Adebajo on Journalism & His Favourite Works in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

What If Your Child is The Bully?
css.php