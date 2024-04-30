Recare, Creators of Natures Gentle Touch, Host 13th Annual Natural Hair Workshop

Recare, makers of Nature’s Gentle Touch range, and the only hair care brand formulated for African women, recently held the 13th edition of the Natural Hair Workshop. The event, which was attended by beautiful women wearing their natural hair held at the Nature Gentle Touch Hair Institute in GRA, Ikeja.

According to Chijioke Anaele, the CEO of the company, the objective was to guide and educate the participants on the challenges, solutions and benefits of wearing their natural hair to empower them and also further embrace their unique sense of style.

Natures Gentle Touch, a top natural hair care brand in Nigeria is positioned to empower women through beauty and style knowledge. The company has in the market the Monoi Oil Range for Natural hair, which is designed to clean, detangle hair, retain moisture, eliminate dryness of hair and allow for easy manageability.

You can also visit them at Nature's Gentle Touch Hair Institute 22, Oduduwa Way Ikeja GRA.

Sponsored Content