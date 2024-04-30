Salonpas Makes Grand Debut in Nigeria: Unveiling Effective Pain Relief Solutions

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., one of the leading global healthcare companies, has announced the official launch of Salonpas, a trusted pain relief brand in Nigeria.

Salonpas is coming to Nigeria with a 90-year rich history of providing innovative solutions for pain management with a variety of products, including the Salonpas Pain Relief Patch and the Salonpas Jet Spray.

Introduced in Japan in 1934, the Salonpas product line is said to have gained acceptance globally, including in Asia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, where it has become the number one over-the-counter topical analgesic in the patch category.

During the launch on April 26, 2024, at the Lagos Marriot Hotel Ikeja, the Executive Officer and head of the International Division of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc. Taro Hiramatsu, expressed the company’s excitement to bring its trusted products to the Nigerian market, catering to the diverse needs of consumers seeking effective and reliable pain relief.

The launch is said to have been attended by some dignitaries in Nigeria’s health sector. Taro Hiramatsu was present to assure Nigerians of the company’s dedication to improving the lives of individuals suffering from various types of pain.

According to him, the Nigerian authorities have certified Salonpas Pain Relieving Patch 10’s, Salonpas Pain Relief Patch 5’s, and Salonpas Jet Spray for sale and distribution in the country.

He also affirmed that Salonpas would make a positive difference in the lives of Nigerians dealing with back, leg, knee, shoulder, or knee pain daily, as it did successfully in other parts of the world.

He said,

“We are thrilled to bring Salonpas to Nigeria and to introduce our range of pain relief products to the Nigerian market. We understand that Nigerians are active and hardworking, and pain can slow them down. Salonpas provides quick and reliable pain relief solutions. “Our mission is to promote “TE-A-TE” culture worldwide. We highly value the culture, which is a practice of compassion for others, and our expansion to Nigeria. We are committed to serving our customers with the same level of excellence, efficacy, and compassionate treatment that Salonpas is known for worldwide.”

Also, the President and Managing Director of Hisamitsu UK, Hiroki Nunotani, reiterated Salonpas’s commitment to providing effective and long-lasting high-quality products, using only the best components, and adhering to strict manufacturing standards.

Nunotani explained that Salonpas is an OTC topical analgesic solution tailored for athletes, professionals, the elderly, or anyone seeking relief from daily pain and stiffness. He noted,

“By launching in Nigeria, Salonpas aims to make its products more accessible to a broader audience, enabling more people to experience the benefits of its cutting-edge pain relief technology. Our products are well-known for their advanced formulas that combine traditional medicinal approaches with modern technology, delivering targeted relief for muscle aches, joint pain, backaches, strains, and sprains. Whether it’s the Salonpas Pain Relief Patch or the Salonpas Jet Spray, each product is designed to address specific pain issues and enhance overall well-being. “As Salonpas makes its debut in Nigeria, consumers can look forward to discovering a range of products that prioritise quality, efficacy, and convenience. Our products are backed by years of research, development, and consumer satisfaction, making them a go-to choice for individuals seeking fast and long-lasting pain relief.”

The President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Prof. Cyril Usifoh, commended Salonpas’ launch in the Nigerian market. He said at the launch,

“With the launch in Nigeria, individuals will have access to another trusted brand that has been a household name in many countries for over 90 years. This will strengthen healthcare delivery in Nigeria. “Through their transparent mechanism, Histamitsu has found a strong partnership in Nigeria. I am happy that it is in Nigeria right now. ‘Salonpas, just patch it’ would solve the pains of Nigerians. We should rally around and encourage the company.”

How to Get Salonpass Products in Nigeria

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of DrugStoc, Dr. Chibuzo Opara, noted that the company would ensure quality-oriented distribution in Nigeria, assuring pharmacists and healthcare providers that regulatory authorities have approved the products.

“With our experience in the Nigerian market, patients and healthcare providers can be assured of getting the products (Salonpas Pain Relieving Patch 10’s, Salonpas Pain Relief Patch 5’s, and Salonpas Jet Spray) easily when needed in the country through us,” he said.

Among other health professionals present at the launch were the Past President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and Chief Executive Officer of Pharmaplus, Ahmed Yakassai; the Chief Executive Officer of Victory Drugs, Folashade Lawal; the Chief Operating Officer of Bydow Pharmacy, Bolanle Adekunle; Pharmacist Grace Ikani; Chairman Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, Gbolagade Iyiola; Co-Founders of Drug Stoc, Adham Yehia and Dr Chibuzor Opara; and National Chairman Association of Community Pharmacists Nigeria, Adewale Oladigbolu.

About Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc. And Salonpas

Salonpas is a global brand of topical pain-relieving drugs manufactured by Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., a leading global healthcare company committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Salonpas® products, introduced in Japan in 1934, are available in over 35 countries and regions worldwide and are trusted by millions of people to provide fast-acting and effective pain relief.

Salonpas products available in Nigeria are Salonpas Pain Relieving Patch 10’s, Salonpas Pain Relief Patch 5’s, and Salonpas Jet Spray.

For more information about Salonpas and its range of products, please visit their website

Contact: DrugStoc Ehub

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +234(0)1 7005571

