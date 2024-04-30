Smirnoff’s Month-Long International Women’s Day Celebration: Get the Scoop

Smirnoff, one of the leading vodka brands, celebrated the power and potential of women throughout International Women’s Month with a series of impactful events across Nigeria.

Smirnoff, in partnership with Mavin Records and a leading female platform Femme Mag, marked International Women’s Month with two exciting experiences to celebrate, empower, and connect with women in Nigeria.

Smirnoff kicked off the month with Nigerian record label, Mavin Records, on March 14th for an exclusive music and fashion-themed event for women. Guests enjoyed music performances, a fashion show and masterclasses with Smirnoff cocktails in hand.

On March 29th, Smirnoff partnered with one of the biggest female platforms in Nigeria, Femme Mag, for its annual festival in celebration of women tagged “Femme Fest.” Guests were treated to the Smirnoff experience; signature Smirnoff cocktails, vibrant body art experiences, and the opportunity to connect with a powerful community of women.

To further amplify the voices of talented women, Smirnoff also partnered with Boomplay, one of Nigeria’s leading music streaming platforms to launch the Black Phoenix Initiative, a special music project targeted towards underrepresented female creatives. This partnership is said to have birthed a three-track EP titled “Body Talk.

Throughout March, the campaign is said to have encouraged Nigerians to raise a Smirnoff glass for women in music. Consumers were invited to discover the incredible music created by Nigerian female artists on Boomplay.

Mark Mugisha, Marketing and Innovations Director at Guinness Nigeria, the parent company of Smirnoff in Nigeria, shared this message during Femme Fest:

“At Smirnoff and indeed Guinness Nigeria, we believe in celebrating the incredible women who inspire us every day. Throughout International Women’s Month, we created experiences that empower, connect, and celebrate their achievements. Our partnerships with Mavin Records, Femme Africa, and Boomplay reinforce our commitment to championing diversity and inclusion. We encourage you to continue to raise your glasses in support of women while enjoying the amazing music created by Nigerian female artistes. International Women’s Month may have ended, but Smirnoff’s commitment to empowering women continues throughout the year. Here is to the phenomenal women in Nigeria – you inspire us every day!”

Sponsored Content