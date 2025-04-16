Daimler Truck honours Weststar Associates at her EliteClass Season Awards Ceremony

Daimler Truck Middle East Africa recently honoured Weststar Associates, the authorized general distributor of Daimler Truck in Nigeria at the EliteClass 2024 Season Awards ceremony.

The Weststar team was bestowed the Silver Award in the Elite CSP (Customer Service and Parts) Performance category.

The highly anticipated EliteClass 2024 Awards Ceremony brought together 40 Daimler Truck Business Partners for a night of recognition and celebration.

Held at the One & Only Royal Mirage in Dubai, the prestigious black-tie event honoured top-performing General Distributors who have demonstrated exceptional performance, dedication, and commitment to excellence in 2024.

The EliteClass 2024 Awards Ceremony was the culmination of a year-long EliteClass program for the Middle East and Africa measuring 24 categories across the entire business spectrum for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Daimler Buses, and Fuso Trucks & Bus.

The awards highlighted the dedication and resilience of partners who have achieved outstanding performance and a remarkable commitment to excellence and therefore contributed significantly to Daimler Truck’s success in the MEA regions.

Michael Dietz, President & CEO of Daimler Truck Middle East Africa, emphasized the importance of collaboration and performance-driven success during his opening address;

EliteClass 2024 is more than just an awards ceremony—it is a testament to the hard work, commitment, and shared vision of our partners. Their achievements continue to drive our brand forward, setting new benchmarks in customer experience and operational excellence across the region.

Weststar’s General Manager, Sales, Christopher Irumudomon was present at the EliteClass 2024 Season Awards Ceremony to accept the Silver Award in the Elite CSP (Customer Service and Parts) Performance category.

While presenting this award, the Daimler Trucks MEA leadership made the following statement;

Congratulations on your achievement in the EliteClass Central Africa 2024 Season. We are pleased to recognize your individual category achievement.

The EliteClass 2024 Awards reaffirms Daimler Truck’s commitment to excellence, continuous growth, and the recognition of partners who drive success in an evolving industry landscape.

Weststar Associates continues to fly the flag of the “brand with the star” high here in Nigeria. The company remains one of the go-to homes for all Mercedes-Benz needs in this region.

With a dealership network that expands to the major regions of the country, along with highly trained and experienced sales and after-sales staff. Nigerians can be rest assured that they will always have “the best or nothing” at their disposal.

Visit the official website for more information on the Mercedes-Benz product range and locations.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The EliteClass Season Awards Ceremony