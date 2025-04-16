How Do You Singleton? Discover the Ultimate Singleton Cocktail Fix!



Some cocktails are all about complexity, while others shine in their simplicity. The Singleton Fix falls into the latter category, a simple yet classy drink that brings out the best in The Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

With just three ingredients: lemon juice, black peppercorn syrup, and Singleton. This cocktail is a masterclass in balance. The citrusy brightness of the lemon pairs perfectly with the whisky’s rich, smooth character, while the black peppercorn syrup adds just the right touch of spice for depth and warmth.

The Singleton Fix Recipe

Ingredients:

1.5oz Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

0.5oz fresh lemon juice

0.5oz black peppercorn syrup



The Singleton Fix is perfect for those who appreciate a whisky cocktail that enhances, rather than masks, the spirit’s natural flavours. Whether you’re unwinding after a long day or impressing guests with a refined yet effortless drink, this cocktail delivers every time.

Want to see the Singleton Fix in action? watch the full episode here. and learn how it’s made step by step. For more amazing whisky cocktail recipes, head over to Kechi Loren’s YouTube channel and watch the full series.



So, how do you Singleton? Try the Singleton Fix and elevate your whisky experience!

