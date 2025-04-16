Connect with us

Promotions

How Do You Singleton? Discover the Ultimate Singleton Cocktail Fix!

Events Promotions

Building Her Future: The SLA Young Nigeria Works is set to Empower Women one Skill at a Time

Events Promotions

Daimler Truck honours Weststar Associates at her EliteClass Season Awards Ceremony

News Promotions

Enjoy Instant Discounts with Gift Cards on PalmPay!

Events Promotions

Global Women Leaders Unite in Dubai for The 2025 International Woman Leadership Conference

Career Events Promotions

9 Years Strong! Bellafricana Celebrates with #FortheloveofCreatives, Empowering Africa's Visionaries!

Events Promotions

The Alaafin of Oyo’s Coronation: Catch The Exciting Highights of Goldberg's 46th Golden Celebration

News Promotions

One Tap to Do It All: Inside the Infinix Note 50’s Smart AI Features — Now Voiced by Davido!

News Promotions

From Passenger Princesses to Truck Queens: 5 Reasons Women Rule the Road

Beauty Events Promotions

L’Oréal Professionnel Paris reintroduces the Absolut Repair 10-in-1 Oil with an Exclusive Industry Event in Nigeria

Promotions

How Do You Singleton? Discover the Ultimate Singleton Cocktail Fix!

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Some cocktails are all about complexity, while others shine in their simplicity. The Singleton Fix falls into the latter category, a simple yet classy drink that brings out the best in The Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

With just three ingredients: lemon juice, black peppercorn syrup, and Singleton. This cocktail is a masterclass in balance. The citrusy brightness of the lemon pairs perfectly with the whisky’s rich, smooth character, while the black peppercorn syrup adds just the right touch of spice for depth and warmth.

The Singleton Fix Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • 0.5oz fresh lemon juice
  • 0.5oz black peppercorn syrup


The Singleton Fix is perfect for those who appreciate a whisky cocktail that enhances, rather than masks, the spirit’s natural flavours. Whether you’re unwinding after a long day or impressing guests with a refined yet effortless drink, this cocktail delivers every time.

Want to see the Singleton Fix in action? watch the full episode here. and learn how it’s made step by step. For more amazing whisky cocktail recipes, head over to Kechi Loren’s YouTube channel and watch the full series.

So, how do you Singleton? Try the Singleton Fix and elevate your whisky experience!
#Howdoyousingleton #SavourTheSingleMoment #TheSingleton

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php