HowDoYouSingleton Midweek? The Cocktail Punch Awaits!

Midweek often brings a specific feeling—the initial intensity of the week subsides, the weekend remains distant, and a desire for a brief pause or a small pleasure may arise. While the weekend is not yet here, The Singleton Punch is presented as an option for those seeking a more refined indulgence during this time.

Crafted for those who appreciate the finer things in life without the fuss, The Singleton Punch is the perfect midweek cocktail, light, layered, and effortlessly refreshing. It’s not just a drink, it’s a vibe: laid-back luxury in a glass

Made with The Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, strawberry lemonade, and a splash of club soda, it’s an ideal combination of both bright and refreshing with just the right amount of fizz. Fresh strawberries and lemons add yet another beautiful touch, making it as visually stunning as it is delicious. Makes it easy to serve a crowd and still impress. Just the right and go-to drink for you as well as any social occasion.

The Singleton Punch Recipe

Ingredients:

1 bottle Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

½ gallon strawberry lemonade

1 bottle (750ml) club soda

1 pint (25–30) fresh strawberries

½ gallon fresh lemonade

Some midweeks call for a little pause, and for some, The Singleton Punch might be part of that picture.

