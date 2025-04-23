A Multi-Site Conference for Entrepreneurs: The Platform Nigeria is set to Launch this May!

The Platform Nigeria is a national development initiative which has played a pivotal role in shaping conversations around economic governance, transformation, leadership, and innovation in Nigeria.

Convened by Pastor Poju Oyemade, Senior Pastor of The Covenant Nation, the conference has become a thought leadership hub, bringing together experts, policymakers, entrepreneurs and citizens to engage in meaningful discussions that drive national progress.

The Platform offshoots

The Platform has also birthed impactful initiatives that foster leadership and professional development:

YPB Professionals

(Young Bootcamp): A program designed to equip young professionals with the necessary skills, knowledge, and networking opportunities to thrive in their careers.

TPPSB ( The Platform Public Service Bootcamp)

A focused initiative aimed at preparing individuals for effective leadership roles in governance and public service.

These initiatives further The Platform’s mission of empowering individuals. It’s evolution to Platform Africa

It is a strategic move to harness Africa’s collective intelligence in shaping the future of the continent.

It reflects a recognition that many of the challenges and opportunities discussed at the conference are not exclusive to Nigeria but are continental in nature.

By expanding its reach, the conference will:

Engage leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs across Africa.

Foster cross-border collaborations.

Influence governance policies through high-level discussions.

Inspire entrepreneurial growth and innovation.

Provide a space for young leaders and professionals to engage in national discourse.

Be the leading policy-shaping conference in Africa, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and change-makers across the continent.

Address regional and continental challenges, including economic development, governance, education, technology, and leadership.

Highlight Africa’s global positioning and economic potential.

As it evolves, the conference will continue to be a beacon of insight, transformation, and collaboration, providing a space where leaders, professionals, and citizens can converge to drive impactful change in Africa.

Sponsored Content