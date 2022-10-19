Connect with us

Events

Covenant Nation presents BE! Women Conference themed ‘One Thing’ | October 21st - 23rd

Events

Aquafina thrill Zumba participants to a refreshing moment at Hard Rock Cafe

Events

Get Ready for this Year’s Edition of Design Week Lagos (DWL) | October 20th-23rd

Events Promotions

Davido, Mr. Macaroni, Aisha Yesufu are Nominees for the Social Justice Awards 2022 | Vote Here

Events

Prime Video Nigeria Closes out the Rings of Power with First-Ever Drone Show in West Africa

Events

The Nigeria-Britain Association Celebrates Nigeria's 62nd Independence in London | Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Moments from the Peak Performer Africa’s Interactive Session for Women tagged ‘Overcoming Self-limiting Beliefs’

Events Promotions

Here’s how A Bar Called Paper x Heineken ‘Green Light Party’ went down

Events

Infinix establishes a Social Club at the University of Ibadan to promote Students Participation in Technology and Innovation

Events

Here is the Full List of Winners from the 7th EMY Africa Awards 2022

Events

Covenant Nation presents BE! Women Conference themed ‘One Thing’ | October 21st – 23rd

Published

43 seconds ago

 on

The Covenant Nation, (TCN) holds the 4th edition of the annual BE! Women conference themed ONE THING. In the midst of life and all its dynamics, distractions, and even seeming destructions, ONE THING IS NEEDFUL. What is that ONE THING? How do we discover it, and make it our focus? 

The 3-day conference holds at The Covenant Place, Iganmu right beside the National Theatre, Lagos, from October 21st – 23rd, 2022. Speakers like Rev Fola Achudume, Pastor Bimbo Fola-Alade, TY Bello, Yetunde Bankole-Bernard, Owen Omogiafo, Sunmisola Agbebi, Oyinkonsola Alabi, and Pastor Toyin Poju-Oyemade will be sharing, teaching and encouraging women to BE!. 

‘The focus of the BE! Women Conference is to inspire, empower and transform women to become all that God intended for us to BE regardless of our situations or circumstances in life. Our goal is that women’s eyes and hearts are opened to see beyond perceived limitations and to re-focus on the limitlessness and new life that is in Jesus Christ.’ – TCN

This year’s conference is open to all women from all walks of life, irrespective of status and age. Childcare services will be available on Saturday, October 22nd,2022.

Register HERE

For more information on the upcoming event, follow BE! Women Conference on Instagram – @bewomenconference

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Why you Should Focus On Buying a Home

Biodun Da-Silva: There’s More to Marriage Than Love

So What If We Became Governors for a Week?

Elohor Oderowho: How to Improve your Emotional Well-Being

Before You Chase that Bag, Have you Put in the Work?
css.php