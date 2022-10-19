Covenant Nation presents BE! Women Conference themed ‘One Thing’ | October 21st – 23rd

The Covenant Nation, (TCN) holds the 4th edition of the annual BE! Women conference themed ONE THING. In the midst of life and all its dynamics, distractions, and even seeming destructions, ONE THING IS NEEDFUL. What is that ONE THING? How do we discover it, and make it our focus?

The 3-day conference holds at The Covenant Place, Iganmu right beside the National Theatre, Lagos, from October 21st – 23rd, 2022. Speakers like Rev Fola Achudume, Pastor Bimbo Fola-Alade, TY Bello, Yetunde Bankole-Bernard, Owen Omogiafo, Sunmisola Agbebi, Oyinkonsola Alabi, and Pastor Toyin Poju-Oyemade will be sharing, teaching and encouraging women to BE!.

‘The focus of the BE! Women Conference is to inspire, empower and transform women to become all that God intended for us to BE regardless of our situations or circumstances in life. Our goal is that women’s eyes and hearts are opened to see beyond perceived limitations and to re-focus on the limitlessness and new life that is in Jesus Christ.’ – TCN

This year’s conference is open to all women from all walks of life, irrespective of status and age. Childcare services will be available on Saturday, October 22nd,2022.

Register HERE

For more information on the upcoming event, follow BE! Women Conference on Instagram – @bewomenconference

