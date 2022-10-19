Connect with us

Events Promotions

Shop, Dance & Network at the Ember Market Vol 1 | November 6th

Events

The Liberty Church brings Global Breakthrough Night to Lagos | October 21st

Events

Covenant Nation presents BE! Women Conference themed ‘One Thing’ | October 21st - 23rd

Events

Aquafina thrill Zumba participants to a refreshing moment at Hard Rock Cafe

Events

Get Ready for this Year’s Edition of Design Week Lagos (DWL) | October 20th-23rd

Events Promotions

Davido, Mr. Macaroni, Aisha Yesufu are Nominees for the Social Justice Awards 2022 | Vote Here

Events

Prime Video Nigeria Closes out the Rings of Power with First-Ever Drone Show in West Africa

Events

The Nigeria-Britain Association Celebrates Nigeria's 62nd Independence in London | Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Moments from the Peak Performer Africa’s Interactive Session for Women tagged ‘Overcoming Self-limiting Beliefs’

Events Promotions

Here’s how A Bar Called Paper x Heineken ‘Green Light Party’ went down

Events

Shop, Dance & Network at the Ember Market Vol 1 | November 6th

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Counting down to one of the Biggest and Classiest Sales parties you’ve ever attended. Imagine a Pop up Sale with over 50 Fashion, Art & Beauty Vendors selling all their products at a discounted rate.

There will be luxurious bespoke fashion pieces, world-class art pieces, top-notch accessories, shoes & bags, cruelty-free skincare products, tasty meals & the best cocktails yet, and of course good music from a celebrity DJ! Come with family, friends, and colleagues, to shop, sip, dance & network.

Ember Market Vol. 1
Date: Sunday, November 6th, 2022
Time: 10am – 8pm
Venue: DeBozgini, 5th Floor, Penthouse Brasas’r Place, 69 Admiralty way, Lekki Phase 1, beside ebeano supermarket.

For more information call – 08163333233

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

The Problem With Digital Loan Providers Harassing Defaulters’ Friends and Families

Dennis Isong: Why you Should Focus On Buying a Home

Biodun Da-Silva: There’s More to Marriage Than Love

So What If We Became Governors for a Week?

Elohor Oderowho: How to Improve your Emotional Well-Being
css.php