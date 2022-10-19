Shop, Dance & Network at the Ember Market Vol 1 | November 6th

Counting down to one of the Biggest and Classiest Sales parties you’ve ever attended. Imagine a Pop up Sale with over 50 Fashion, Art & Beauty Vendors selling all their products at a discounted rate.

There will be luxurious bespoke fashion pieces, world-class art pieces, top-notch accessories, shoes & bags, cruelty-free skincare products, tasty meals & the best cocktails yet, and of course good music from a celebrity DJ! Come with family, friends, and colleagues, to shop, sip, dance & network.

Ember Market Vol. 1

Date: Sunday, November 6th, 2022

Time: 10am – 8pm

Venue: DeBozgini, 5th Floor, Penthouse Brasas’r Place, 69 Admiralty way, Lekki Phase 1, beside ebeano supermarket.

For more information call – 08163333233

Sponsored Content