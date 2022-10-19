The Liberty Church brings Global Breakthrough Night to Lagos | October 21st

Connect with us

Published

14 mins ago

 on

Lagos, are you ready?

The Global Breakthrough Night London was said to be remarkable, an explosive time of worship, prayer, and prophetic declarations with Minister Dunsin Oyekan and Pastor Sola Fola-Alade. Click here to watch if you missed out

Guess what? Lagos is next in line for an encounter and a season of breakthrough into answered prayers. Don’t miss The Global Breakthrough Night if you are in Lagos on Friday for a time of Spirit-filled worship, prayer, prophetic declarations, and breakthrough into answered prayers with anointed worship ministers, Judikay, Eno Micheal, and their host Pastor Sola Fola-Alade 

Theme: The God that Answers…
Date: Friday, October 22, 2022
Venue: Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Eti Osa Victoria Island, Lagos

To Register and secure a seat, Click here or Search  “The Liberty Church London” on Eventbrite.com

