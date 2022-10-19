Events
The Liberty Church brings Global Breakthrough Night to Lagos | October 21st
Lagos, are you ready?
The Global Breakthrough Night London was said to be remarkable, an explosive time of worship, prayer, and prophetic declarations with Minister Dunsin Oyekan and Pastor Sola Fola-Alade. Click here to watch if you missed out
Guess what? Lagos is next in line for an encounter and a season of breakthrough into answered prayers. Don’t miss The Global Breakthrough Night if you are in Lagos on Friday for a time of Spirit-filled worship, prayer, prophetic declarations, and breakthrough into answered prayers with anointed worship ministers, Judikay, Eno Micheal, and their host Pastor Sola Fola-Alade
Theme: The God that Answers…
Date: Friday, October 22, 2022
Venue: Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Eti Osa Victoria Island, Lagos
To Register and secure a seat, Click here or Search “The Liberty Church London” on Eventbrite.com
