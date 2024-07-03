How Do You Singleton: A Whisky Discovery & Personalization Experience

On Saturday, 22nd June, Amore Gardens was transformed into a picturesque whisky-lovers dream as premium single malt scotch whisky brand, The Singleton treated guests to an exclusive whisky-tasting with a twist!

The event marked the official launch of The Singleton’s latest campaign named “How Do You Singleton?”, an exciting and modified way to educate consumers about The Singleton cocktail recipes, drive trial and create experiences through an engaging 12-part cocktail making and product discovery series hosted by renowned influencer and cocktail-lover, Kechi Loren.

This exciting new series features Kechi and her friends as they explore and experiment with various cocktail recipes, showcasing the incredible versatility and richness of The Singleton whisky.

To celebrate this launch, The Singleton treated series host Kechi Loren, Mimi Onalaja, Chris Okagbue and other whisky lovers to an extraordinary evening featuring neat whisky tasting, sensorial immersion rooms, a DIY cocktail bar where guests explored the art of cocktail-making, and for a personal touch, a calligraphy station for guests who wanted to seal the moment with their very own engraved bottles of The Singleton.

Kechi Loren expressed her elation about the series, saying,

I’m super excited to share ‘How Do You Singleton’ with everyone! This campaign is all about exploring diverse and interesting ways to savour the amazing flavours of The Singleton using everyday ingredients. I can’t wait for viewers to join us on this fun and delicious journey.

The brand is excited about the opportunity to further dial up consumer engagement and trial for The Singleton as it invites consumers on a journey to discover and share the many ways and occasions that The Singleton can be enjoyed.

To close the night, guests were thrilled with mesmerizing belly dancing and violin performances, a live band and an energetic set by record-breaking DJ Soul Yin that had guests on their feet as they sipped and savored delicious Singleton cocktails.

How Do You Singleton promises to be an interesting exploration of whisky uncovering new and classic cocktail recipes with The Singleton. The series aims to inspire whisky enthusiasts and adventurous taste-makers alike to experiment and discover themselves through the rich, versatile flavors of The Singleton.

Stay tuned for the premiere of How Do You Singleton on social media and for more exclusive content on how you too can Singleton!

Sponsored Content