The New Era of Luxury SUVs Arrives: Introducing the All-New Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift

A new era of power dawns. Weststar Associates unveils the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift. This mid-cycle update redefines luxury with a bold exterior, next-generation features, and the thrill of electrified powertrains. Are you ready to experience the future of driving?

As a symphony of style, the updated GLS elevates its presence with a dramatic redesign. The centerpiece is a stunning new grille with four bold horizontal bars, flanked by gloss black accents and innovative LED DRLs. This transformation continues with a range of new alloy wheels and distinctive rear taillights featuring a unique 3-pot LED pattern.

While retaining the hallmark design of the previous version, the new GLS Facelift introduces an array of features to enhance the cabin experience. The highlight is the new 3-spoke steering wheel, equipped with capacitive steering-mounted controls, which promises heightened control for drivers. The infotainment system and instrument cluster are now powered by the latest MBUX operating software, providing additional display modes and an immersive technological experience.

Luxury knows no bounds within the new GLS Facelift. It treats occupants to a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, the Burmester® high-end 3D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos®, a 360-degree parking camera for effortless manoeuvring, adaptive air suspension, adaptive LED lighting for superior visibility, and a powered tailgate for added convenience.

The new GLS Facelift integrates a 48V mild hybrid system into all of its powertrains, enhancing performance and efficiency. This innovative system provides an addition of up to 16kW of power and 250Nm of torque for short bursts. The standard GLS Facelift lineup offers an array of engine choices, including two petrol options. The GLS 450 is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine, generating 280 [381] kW [hp] and 500 Nm of torque, offering a balance of power and efficiency. Stepping up, the GLS 580 features a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine with 380 [517] kW [hp] and 730 Nm of torque, providing rapid acceleration.

For enthusiasts with a penchant for sportier luxury, the GLS 63 AMG model is an embodiment of power and sophistication. It features Nappa leather-upholstered seats in distinctive colour schemes, offering a captivating environment. The MBUX infotainment system incorporates AMG-specific menu layouts, adding a sporty edge to the interior. The GLS 63 AMG model is packed with an electric panoramic sunroof, heated and vented front seats, adaptive headlights, AMG’s performance exhaust system, a premium sound system and the 360-degree parking pilot. This comprehensive package caters to those who desire both power and luxury.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS still comes standard as a seven-seater. However, two new leather colours are available, Catalana beige and Bahia brown. Additionally, the range of interior trim finishes has been updated, with glossy brown lime wood now standard. The trim element MANUFAKTUR glossy black flowing lines piano lacquer, which was previously only available for the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, is now also available for the entire GLS family from Mercedes-Benz.

All GLS engines come paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system as standard. For those seeking an extra dimension of adventure, Mercedes-Benz offers an optional ‘off-road engineering package,’ which enhances the GLS’s capabilities with underbody protection panels and a 30mm increase in ride height.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift represents a fusion of power and opulence, a symbol of luxury and innovation. This update propels the GLS to new heights, reaffirming its status as a commanding and sophisticated choice in the luxury SUV category in Nigeria.

Ready to experience the legend reborn? It is now available nationwide in the following Weststar-authorized Mercedes-Benz showrooms: Barbedos Cars, M-B Automobile Services, Skymit Motors, Sunny Motors, and Tetralog Nigeria. Experience the GLS Facelift for yourself; visit the Mercedes Benz Nigeria website or contact a Weststar-authorized dealership to schedule your personalized consultation.

Weststar Associates is the Authorized General Distributor for Mercedes-Benz in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The company’s brand portfolio includes Mercedes-Benz Passenger cars, vans, trucks, and buses. Also responsible for coordinating the manufacturer’s business activities within Nigeria, Weststar’s portfolio also includes dealer support, marketing, public affairs, training, overall strategic and operative sales developments, and after-sales services. A necessary strategic decision in preparation for the future in a growing market such as Nigeria.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Weststar Associates