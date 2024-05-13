Mark Your Calendars: ‘A Day With ‘DT’, a Mentorship and Leadership Event, Is Happening This June

The ‘A Day With ‘DT’ organisers are thrilled to announce an upcoming event that promises to be a cornerstone for aspiring leaders and seasoned professionals. The event is set for 15th June 2024!

The visionary behind this initiative, Adetola is the Founder and CEO of Glitz Group of Companies. Adetola has carved a niche in business and personal development by embodying the principles of effective leadership. Known for her empathetic approach and strategic thinking, she has mentored numerous professionals to achieve excellence in their fields.

Here’s why you should attend ‘A Day With DT’

The event promises to be a transformative, hands-on mentorship experience designed to challenge, inspire, and transform. Here’s what participants can look forward to:

: Discover the power of partnership as we bring together diverse talents to share insights and strategies for mutual success. Productivity: Learn to maximise your productivity. Adetola and other speakers will share techniques to help you focus your energies, streamline tasks, and enhance your overall life balance.

The Esteemed speakers are, Adetola, Fela Durotoye, Niyi Adesanya, and Jokotade Odebunmi.

Fela Durotoye, a renowned motivational speaker and consultant, has significantly impacted leadership and personal development across Nigeria.

Niyi Adesanya, a respected leadership coach and strategic planner, is known for his engaging workshops that transform corporate governance and team dynamics.

Completing this esteemed lineup is Jokotade Odebunmi, whose experience in governmental roles as a two-time Commissioner in Ogun State and her work in federal representation has given her a deep understanding of public policy and administration.

Each brings a unique perspective on success and leadership that is enlightening and inspirational.

How to Attend the Event

Due to the event’s exclusive nature, the organisers limit the number of attendees to maintain a focused and intimate setting.

Venue details will be shared only with registered participants, ensuring the highest engagement quality.

The time to transform is now! Register today to claim your limited spot in this life-changing experience.

‘A Day With DT’ is a leap towards significant personal and professional growth. We invite you to join us in this unique journey of learning and empowerment.

The organisers look forward to welcoming you and significantly impacting our careers as we inspire tomorrow by leading today.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for A Day With ‘DT’