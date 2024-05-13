Connect with us

TECNO's Technological Innovations Take Centre Stage at the 10th AMVCA Cultural Day.

Tobi Amusan Makes History as World's Fastest Woman in 100m Hurdles!

Mark Your Calendars: ‘A Day With ‘DT’, a Mentorship and Leadership Event, Is Happening This June

Good Times and Great Whiskey: Jameson Black Barrel Ignites at the Barlance Bar

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: These 12 Looks Commanded Attention at the 10th AMVCA

#AMVCA2024: Who Will Take Home the Golden Statuette? But First, Let's Talk the Stunning Lewks!

#AMVCA10 Begins With Cultural Day Extravaganza | See Celebrities' Looks

Experience Inner Drive and Embark on an Epic Journey Through Individual Stories

Celebrities Bring Fashion Flair to the "Water & Garri" Premiere in Lagos | See Looks & Highlights

PiggyVest Unveils Future Plans and Exciting Features at Open House Event

TECNO’s Technological Innovations Take Centre Stage at the 10th AMVCA Cultural Day.

2 hours ago

Celebrating a decade of African Excellence, The 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) kicked off with a cultural day event at Eko Hotels and Suites. Held on May 10th, this event served as a powerful tribute to the rich cultural diversity of Nigeria and Africa. Guests embarked on an inclusive journey, immersed in captivating traditional dances, enthralling music performances, and a tantalizing selection of culinary delights.

Among the vibrant booths at the AMVCAs, TECNO attracted a significant crowd. Known for its technological advancements, TECNO offered a unique experience that blended cinematic elements with interactive displays. The booth showcased TECNO’s latest innovations, drawing interest from celebrities and attendees alike. Interactive displays offered guests a chance to explore the technology firsthand, and exciting prizes were awarded to some lucky participants.

However, the cultural extravaganza of the first day was merely a prelude to the main event—the award night, where on-screen royalty would be crowned and excellence celebrated. Anticipation hung in the air as attendees eagerly awaited the unveiling of the winners, with particular excitement surrounding the Best Cinematographer category sponsored by TECNO.

As the curtains closed on a day filled with cultural splendour and technological marvels, all eyes now turn towards the grand finale of the 10th AMVCA. With promises of glamour, suspense, and unforgettable moments, the stage is set for an evening that would etch itself into the annals of African entertainment history.

Don’t Miss a Thing! Follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for exclusive content from the AMVCAs. Get a front-row seat to the excitement where the magic of cinema meets the wonders of technology.

Sponsored Content

