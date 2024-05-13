Connect with us

Tobi Amusan Makes History as World's Fastest Woman in 100m Hurdles!

Published

14 mins ago

 on

Nigerian sprinter Tobi Amusan has etched her name in history, becoming the world’s fastest woman! In the 100m hurdles at the 2024 Jamaica Athletics Invitational, Tobi set a record of 12.40s (0.9), defeating Jamaican and reigning world champion, Danielle Williams, who came second in a run of 12.46s and American Christina Clemens who finished third in 12.54s.

In the early stages of the race, Tobi trailed behind Danielle and America’s Nia Ali. However, she displayed exceptional speed and surged ahead in the final stretch, not only winning the race but surpassing the previous world-leading time of 12.42 seconds set by Tonea Marshall of the USA in April.

The Nigerian sporting community celebrated with Sports Minister John Enoh taking to his social media platform to congratulate Amusan on her phenomenal achievement.

