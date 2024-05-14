Skincare Lovers: See How the Aesthetic Clinic and Rejuva Skincare’s Exquisite Event Went Down

The Aesthetic Clinic, in partnership with Rejuva Skincare, successfully hosted the premiere edition of “The Rejuva Affair: The Radiance Rendezvous” On April 13th, at the Pelican Rooftop & Apartments, Ikate Lekki, Lagos.

The gathering brought together 35–40 celebrities, VIPs, and skincare enthusiasts for an evening devoted to the science and beauty of skincare, featuring the expertise of aestheticians from The Aesthetic Clinic, renowned for its leadership in dermatological care in Nigeria.

“The Rejuva Affair marked a significant moment in our journey. It provided a unique platform for guests to receive one-on-one advice from our top skincare professionals, tailored to the specific needs of skin of any colour..” said Gloria, Head Esthetician at The Aesthetic Clinic where Rejuva Skincare was developed based on extensive research by doctors and skincare practitioners.

“The Rejuva Affair: The Radiance Rendezvous” event is said to have offered attendees a luxurious experience of learning and engagement, including:

Personalised skincare consultations by The Aesthetic Clinic’s esteemed estheticians. Live demonstrations of Rejuva Skincare innovations, highlighting their practical benefits. Interactive activities with prizes including complimentary facials, with two lucky guests winning free treatments at The Aesthetic Clinic. A delightful selection of food and drinks, that enhanced the festive atmosphere. An exclusive preview of innovative Rejuva Skincare products. Customised goody bags filled with premium Rejuva skincare items.

Guest Wendy Akomolafe-Kalu commented,

“The intimate setup allowed for meaningful conversations with the experts. I’ve never felt more empowered to enhance my skincare routine.”

About the Aesthetic Clinic and Rejuva Skincare:

The Aesthetic Clinic is a dermatological care clinic. Rejuva Skincare, born from the clinic’s pioneering research, is dedicated to addressing the unique skincare needs of individuals with melanin-rich skin. Together, they aim to empower these individuals to achieve their most healthy and radiant skin, celebrating the diverse beauty of all shades.

