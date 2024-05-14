Heineken Lights Up AMVCA 10 After Party with Unforgettable ‘Good Times’ Celebration

The African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 10th edition was a night to remember, filled with glitz, glamour, and of course, the unforgettable after-party! Heineken, one of the world’s most international beers, brought the good times to the after-party, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

Guests and attendees were treated to a premium experience like no other, as Heineken transformed a section of the after-party grounds into an exclusive lounge. The ambience was electric, with Heineken cocktails flowing, ice-cold draft beer on tap, and delectable canapés to tantalise the taste buds.

The lounge was a hotspot of activity, buzzing with excitement as guests mingled and enjoyed the premium offerings. Heineken’s signature green was everywhere, creating a vibrant and stylish setting perfect for celebrating the best of African cinema.

The Heineken team pulled out all the stops to ensure everyone had a fantastic time. As the night went on, the lounge became the go-to spot for celebrities, industry insiders, and VIPs looking to unwind and celebrate the success of the AMVCAs.

Heineken’s presence at the AMVCA after-party was a testament to its commitment to bringing people together and creating unforgettable moments. It was a night of celebration, camaraderie, and of course, good times.

Sponsored Content