Amstel Malta’s Vibrant Showcase of African Fashion and Film at AMVCA 2024

The 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCAs) was not just an event; it was a night etched in history, and Amstel Malta, the decade-long headline sponsor, played a pivotal role in its success.

As one of Nigeria’s premium malt brands, Amstel Malta upheld its tradition of championing African storytelling throughout the festivities, ensuring that the best of African filmmaking was not just showcased but celebrated in style.

The AMVCAs commenced on May 10th, 2024, with a vibrant celebration of African culture. Celebrities and style icons from across the continent graced the event, adorned in their most impressive African attire. It was a spectacle of African fashion, music, and dance, captivating guests and setting the stage for an unforgettable weekend.

Amstel Malta added its magic to the occasion with the “Amstel Malta Reporter” initiative, granting one lucky aspiring creative the opportunity of a lifetime. The reporter got to interview the biggest stars across the continent, and nominees, and experienced the electrifying atmosphere of the biggest night in African film.

But the excitement didn’t end there. Amstel Malta further spread the magic with its “Get Ready with Me (GRWM)” contest, offering two lucky winners an unforgettable AMVCAs weekend. From witnessing the cultural extravaganza to rubbing shoulders with industry heavyweights at the star-studded awards ceremony, these winners experienced VIP treatment like never before.

To close the remarkable event, Amstel Malta also sponsored the biggest award of the night: ‘Best Overall Movie’. “Breath of Life” emerged as the category winner, receiving a 2 Million Naira cash prize. This demonstrated the brand’s commitment to empowering and honouring African creative brilliance.

Amstel Malta made the 10th AMVCAs shine with unforgettable experiences and recognition of phenomenal talent. With their continued support, the future of African storytelling looks brighter than ever, ensuring that the spotlight remains on the continent’s amazing storytellers.

