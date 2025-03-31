Connect with us

Promotions

Amstel Malta Empowers 12 Women Entrepreneurs, Fuels Growth This International Women's Month

Events Promotions

FinTribe’s ‘Asset for Every Woman’ Campaign Moves Beyond Talk to Action With Direct Financial Support for Women

Events Promotions

Zero Gravity Lagos Returns for Season 3 With Expanded Global Tour

Arts Events News Promotions

Charbel Coffi Debuts in Lagos with Identité Révélée, Showcasing 12 Works Across 4 Exhibitions

Events News Promotions

Grey Announces $9,500 Grant Initiative for Women-Led Businesses.

Events Promotions

Johnnie Walker Spotlights Africa's Music Brightest Stars at the 2025 TRACE Awards

Career Events Promotions

Female Entrepreneurs are set to Receive Business Grant in Celebration of Women’s Month

Promotions

Samsung Launches New Galaxy A Series: Unmatched Performance, Durability, and AI Features

Events News Promotions

“Your Circle Is Core”: Ifedayo Lawal Shares Powerful Career Lessons at Fichaya IWD 2025 webinar

Events News Promotions

Nigeria Food Summit 2025 Sets Agenda for Positioning Nigerian Cuisine on the Global Stage.

Promotions

Amstel Malta Empowers 12 Women Entrepreneurs, Fuels Growth This International Women’s Month

Avatar photo

Published

13 seconds ago

 on

Amstel Malta marked International Women’s Month by providing tangible support to female entrepreneurs, awarding business grants to twelve successful women-led businesses in Nigeria. This initiative concretely demonstrated the brand’s commitment to fostering female entrepreneurship and enabling financial independence.

The campaign, designed to blend the vibrancy of physical marketplaces with the expansive reach of digital media, spotlighted women-owned businesses across Nigeria. At the bustling Iponri Market in Lagos, Amstel Malta surprised two women entrepreneurs with a grant award of 200,000 each, amplifying their resilience and dedication to commerce.

Beyond the marketplace, the initiative extended its impact through a digital call for entries via Amstel Malta’s social media platforms. The response was immense—hundreds of women entrepreneurs from diverse sectors shared their business stories, each reflecting ambition and perseverance. From this pool of inspiring entries, ten outstanding women were selected, each receiving 200,000 to invest in their businesses and fuel their growth.

Speaking on the initiative, Francis Obiajulu, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta & Hi-Malt, Nigerian Breweries, emphasised the brand’s dedication to supporting women:

At Amstel Malta, we believe that true progress happens when people receive the right support. Women entrepreneurs are shaping industries, creating jobs, and driving innovation, often with limited resources. This campaign was about recognizing their efforts and providing tangible financial support to help them scale their businesses. We are proud to stand behind them this Women’s Month and beyond.

In a society where women-led businesses often face financial constraints and limited access to funding, Amstel Malta is making a clear statement: women’s dreams deserve to be realised. This initiative aligns with the brand’s enduring mission to refresh and inspire real progress, particularly for those who continue to push boundaries despite the odds.

As these twelve women progress towards realizing their entrepreneurial aspirations, Amstel Malta reinforces its position as not merely a malt brand, but as a significant driver of opportunity, empowerment, and transformative change within the community.

For more brand-related updates, follow @amstelmalta on all social media platforms; Instagram, Facebook.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php