Amstel Malta Empowers 12 Women Entrepreneurs, Fuels Growth This International Women’s Month

Amstel Malta marked International Women’s Month by providing tangible support to female entrepreneurs, awarding business grants to twelve successful women-led businesses in Nigeria. This initiative concretely demonstrated the brand’s commitment to fostering female entrepreneurship and enabling financial independence.

The campaign, designed to blend the vibrancy of physical marketplaces with the expansive reach of digital media, spotlighted women-owned businesses across Nigeria. At the bustling Iponri Market in Lagos, Amstel Malta surprised two women entrepreneurs with a grant award of ₦200,000 each, amplifying their resilience and dedication to commerce.

Beyond the marketplace, the initiative extended its impact through a digital call for entries via Amstel Malta’s social media platforms. The response was immense—hundreds of women entrepreneurs from diverse sectors shared their business stories, each reflecting ambition and perseverance. From this pool of inspiring entries, ten outstanding women were selected, each receiving ₦200,000 to invest in their businesses and fuel their growth.

Speaking on the initiative, Francis Obiajulu, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta & Hi-Malt, Nigerian Breweries, emphasised the brand’s dedication to supporting women:

At Amstel Malta, we believe that true progress happens when people receive the right support. Women entrepreneurs are shaping industries, creating jobs, and driving innovation, often with limited resources. This campaign was about recognizing their efforts and providing tangible financial support to help them scale their businesses. We are proud to stand behind them this Women’s Month and beyond.

In a society where women-led businesses often face financial constraints and limited access to funding, Amstel Malta is making a clear statement: women’s dreams deserve to be realised. This initiative aligns with the brand’s enduring mission to refresh and inspire real progress, particularly for those who continue to push boundaries despite the odds.

As these twelve women progress towards realizing their entrepreneurial aspirations, Amstel Malta reinforces its position as not merely a malt brand, but as a significant driver of opportunity, empowerment, and transformative change within the community.

Sponsored Content