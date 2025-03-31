FinTribe’s ‘Asset for Every Woman’ Campaign Moves Beyond Talk to Action With Direct Financial Support for Women

In celebration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, The FinTribe, one of Nigeria’s leading wealth-building platforms for women, has taken a bold step towards financial empowerment with its groundbreaking ‘Asset for Every Woman’ campaign. The initiative, culminating in a powerful event held in Lagos on Wednesday, March 26th, was not just about education but about action.

Unlike traditional financial literacy programmes, this campaign provided women with tangible financial assets, ensuring they took immediate steps toward wealth-building.

Strategic Partnerships Driving Financial Inclusion

The ‘Asset for Every Woman’ campaign was made possible through key partnerships with:

MTN MoMo, a leading mobile financial service provider, is transforming digital payments and making financial services more accessible to women.

Afrinvest, a top-tier investment and wealth management firm providing expert investment solutions tailored to Nigerian women.

Octa, a global trading platform empowering individuals with access to financial markets, allowing women to grow their wealth beyond borders.

Thanks to the generous support of these partners, selected participants received:

₦50,000 funded wallets from MTN MoMo to kickstart their savings and investment journey.

$50 funded wallets from Octa, enabling them to explore global financial markets.

1,000 units of shares from Afrinvest, providing an entry into long-term wealth creation through stock ownership.

“At FinTribe, we believe that financial empowerment goes beyond teaching—it requires real opportunities,” said FinTribe founder Jennifer Awirigwe, popularly known as Financial Jennifer. “With this campaign, we ensured that women didn’t just leave with knowledge; they left with actual financial assets that put them on the path to lasting wealth.”

A Milestone in Women’s Financial Empowerment

The event was a success, with participating women gaining access to expert-led discussions, investment opportunities, and immediate financial support to begin their wealth-building journeys.

By ensuring that women walked away with funded wallets and real investment assets, FinTribe is setting a new standard for financial empowerment—one that moves beyond words to real, measurable impact.

