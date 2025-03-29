Connect with us

Events Promotions

Zero Gravity Lagos Returns for Season 3 With Expanded Global Tour

Arts Events News Promotions

Charbel Coffi Debuts in Lagos with Identité Révélée, Showcasing 12 Works Across 4 Exhibitions

Events News Promotions

Grey Announces $9,500 Grant Initiative for Women-Led Businesses.

Events Promotions

Johnnie Walker Spotlights Africa's Music Brightest Stars at the 2025 TRACE Awards

Career Events Promotions

Female Entrepreneurs are set to Receive Business Grant in Celebration of Women’s Month

Events News Promotions

“Your Circle Is Core”: Ifedayo Lawal Shares Powerful Career Lessons at Fichaya IWD 2025 webinar

Events News Promotions

Nigeria Food Summit 2025 Sets Agenda for Positioning Nigerian Cuisine on the Global Stage.

Events Promotions

World Oral Health Day 2025: Pepsodent Engages Schools Across Nigeria to Promote Healthy Teeth Habits

Events News Promotions

World Oral Health Day 2025: Colgate Drives Impact Through Education and Access

Events Promotions

Herconomy Summit 2025: Discover the Wealth-Building Secrets Unlocked!

Events

Zero Gravity Lagos Returns for Season 3 With Expanded Global Tour

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

One of Nigeria’s premier cultural events, Zero Gravity Lagos, is set to return for its highly anticipated third season, running from March 30, 2025, to February 15, 2026.

Curated by DJs Consequence and Eniola Tizzle, the event has run consistently on Sundays since 2023. Hosted at Sol Beach, Elegushi, it takes place every Sunday from 3:00 PM until late, offering a beachside gathering centered around music, culture, and community.

Expect an eclectic blend of music, live performances, and pure vibes—all led by DJ Consequence. The event also features the Zero Gravity Lagos YouTube Live Mix Series, which has quickly gained global recognition, captivating fans worldwide with its infectious energy.

This season, Zero Gravity Lagos levels up with exclusive partnerships from top-tier brands including Don Julio Tequila, Johnnie Walker, Trace TV, and Ride Ventures—elevating the experience with premium activations, curated experiences, and more.

Season 3 goes beyond Lagos, launching the Zero Gravity Nationwide & World Tour—bringing the heat to cities across Nigeria and beyond, including:

Ikeja • Surulere • Abuja • Ibadan • Nairobi • Kampala • Kigali • Manchester • London • Birmingham • Glasgow • Aberdeen • Toronto • Johannesburg • Cape Town • Accra… and more cities to be announced soon!

With its scenic beachfront setting, vibrant atmosphere, and a crowd that includes beach lovers, music enthusiasts, influencers, and public figures, Zero Gravity has become a popular Sunday destination. Whether you’re attending for the music, the ambiance, or the community, it offers a memorable experience each week

Follow @zerogravitylagos on all social media platforms for updates, exclusive content, and more.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php