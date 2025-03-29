Zero Gravity Lagos Returns for Season 3 With Expanded Global Tour

One of Nigeria’s premier cultural events, Zero Gravity Lagos, is set to return for its highly anticipated third season, running from March 30, 2025, to February 15, 2026.

Curated by DJs Consequence and Eniola Tizzle, the event has run consistently on Sundays since 2023. Hosted at Sol Beach, Elegushi, it takes place every Sunday from 3:00 PM until late, offering a beachside gathering centered around music, culture, and community.

Expect an eclectic blend of music, live performances, and pure vibes—all led by DJ Consequence. The event also features the Zero Gravity Lagos YouTube Live Mix Series, which has quickly gained global recognition, captivating fans worldwide with its infectious energy.

This season, Zero Gravity Lagos levels up with exclusive partnerships from top-tier brands including Don Julio Tequila, Johnnie Walker, Trace TV, and Ride Ventures—elevating the experience with premium activations, curated experiences, and more.

Season 3 goes beyond Lagos, launching the Zero Gravity Nationwide & World Tour—bringing the heat to cities across Nigeria and beyond, including:

Ikeja • Surulere • Abuja • Ibadan • Nairobi • Kampala • Kigali • Manchester • London • Birmingham • Glasgow • Aberdeen • Toronto • Johannesburg • Cape Town • Accra… and more cities to be announced soon!

With its scenic beachfront setting, vibrant atmosphere, and a crowd that includes beach lovers, music enthusiasts, influencers, and public figures, Zero Gravity has become a popular Sunday destination. Whether you’re attending for the music, the ambiance, or the community, it offers a memorable experience each week

Follow @zerogravitylagos on all social media platforms for updates, exclusive content, and more.

