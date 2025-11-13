FinTribe Fair Ignites Financial Empowerment, Mobilizing 9,000+ Women for Wealth Ownership

More than 10,000 women converged in Victoria Island, Lagos, on October 25, 2025, for the 3rd annual FinTribe Finance Fair, cementing the event’s role in guiding women beyond basic money awareness toward building sustainable wealth. Organized by FinTribe,one of the continent’s largest financial community for women, the fair focused on actionable strategies under the theme, “Level Up.”

FinTribe founder and chartered accountant Jennifer Awirigwe, fondly known as Financial Jennifer, highlighted the community’s powerful impact, announcing,

“We have collectively saved and invested over $4 million. With 15,000 of us actively saving and investing together, and over 4,000 women guided through their first investment steps, FinTribe is demonstrating that collective effort drives economic transformation.” She also announced the forthcoming launch of The FinTribe App.

The high-level gathering featured strategic insights from industry leaders. Former Chairman of Access Bank, Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika OON, MFR, mni, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the importance of community trust in driving economic growth.

“It is goodwill and trust that have put you together today. Africa, Nigeria, has a great trust and goodwill economy,” she stated.

Further market insights were provided by Olufemi Shobanjo, CEO of NGX Regulation Limited, giving attendees a grounded outlook on navigating financial markets.

Reflecting the event’s theme “Level Up”, a dedicated panel featuring leaders like Edememe Oladiji-Wusu and Tricia Olufemi Olumide spurred dialogue on how financial growth is inseparable from personal expansion. The dialogue reflected this year’s theme, underscoring that financial growth is inseparable from personal growth.

The ‘Lifestyle Moments Chat’ featuring Ruth Kadiri, award-winning actor and CEO of Ruth Kadiri Productions, and popular food and lifestyle creator Yemisi Sophie Odusanya, was particularly engaging. The ladies spoke candidly about striking a balance between personal ambition and professional success.

A core feature of the fair was the Wealth Clinic sessions, which enabled attendees to transition from learning to immediate action by receiving direct financial guidance, opening investment accounts, and reviewing ongoing plans on the spot.

FinTribe also reinforced its commitment to accessibility and inclusion by providing sign language interpretation throughout the main sessions.

The day concluded with an atmosphere of excitement as winners of the raffle draw walked away with major prizes, including a plot of land courtesy of Waterbrook Realty, N1 Million cash prize for three women by Sycamore Nigeria, and an all-expense-paid trip to Qatar courtesy of Grandeur Travels; underscoring the tangible possibilities of financial prosperity.

Visit https://thefintribe.com/ to learn more or follow @thefintribe on Instagram.

