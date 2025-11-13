Konga103.7FM Launches 50% Yakata Discount for SMEs

Konga103.7FM, Nigeria’s leading commerce and hit music station, is offering small and medium-sized businesses an unprecedented opportunity to boost their visibility this Black Friday season.

From now till November 30th, the station is providing a massive 50% discount on all advert placements as part of Konga Yakata 2025.

The special Yakata SME Discount is designed to empower local entrepreneurs, merchants, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with affordable access to premium radio exposure.

At half the usual cost, businesses can connect with thousands of active, deal-hungry listeners during the peak shopping season and this opportunity comes only once a year.

Broadcasting on 103.7FM and streaming live at KongaFM, the radio station reaches households, offices, and marketplaces nationwide, fusing commerce with creativity to maximise impact during the Yakata season.

This initiative reflects KongaFM’s broader mission to democratize visibility for local businesses and make radio advertising accessible to every entrepreneur, regardless of budget size.

To book an advert, call 0803 585 9139.

Terms and conditions apply.

For advert bookings or interview requests, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 0803 585 9139, 0911 846 1482

Website: www.kongafm.com

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Konga