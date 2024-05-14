Discover the Star-Studded Premiere for “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” in Lagos!

Lagos witnessed a night of glamour and significance as the highly anticipated premiere of “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” took place at Terra kulture on Sunday, 12th May.

Renowned filmmaker, Bolanle Austen-Peters orchestrated the grand event, drawing an impressive assembly of dignitaries, celebrities, and influencers, making it a truly star-studded affair.

The movie set to hit cinemas May 17th, portrays the life of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, a revered figure known for her role as a nationalist and activist in Nigeria. Through her dynamic storytelling, Austen-Peters captures the essence of Ransome-Kuti’s contributions to the fight for women’s right shedding light on her enduring legacy.

Among the attendees were notable figures from various sectors, including politics, entertainment, and the arts.

The red carpet buzzed with excitement as guests praised the film’s powerful narrative and Austen-Peters’ dedication to bringing such an important story to life.

Bolanle Austen-Peters, acclaimed for her remarkable contributions to theater and film, expressed her enthusiasm about the project. She emphasized the importance of celebrating Nigerian heroes and preserving their stories for future generations;

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti was a trailblazer whose efforts laid the groundwork for many of the freedoms we enjoy today. It’s essential that we honor her legacy and continue to draw inspiration from her life.

“Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” is set to hit cinemas on May 17th, and the excitement from the premiere suggests it will be a must-see.

Sponsored Content