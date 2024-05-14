Events
BN Red Carpet Fab: 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards | #AMVCA10
The tenth AMVCAs may have ended, but one element continues to hold our attention – the red carpet looks that stole the show!
As always, Nigerian celebrities didn’t disappoint. They embraced their styles, stepping out in stunning creations by local designers. Toke Makinwa and Osas Ighodaro left us breathless in dazzling gowns by VeeKee James, while Nana Akua Addo turned heads in a show-stopping 3D designer dress that pushed the boundaries of fashion.
The men weren’t to be outdone either. Richard Mofe–Damijo exuded an air of royalty in a regal purple aso-oke. Elozonam, meanwhile, offered a vision of ethereal elegance in a white ensemble.
Choosing the best-dressed was no easy feat, but these incredible looks and many more made our list. Head to BellaNaija Style to find your favourites.
Now feast your eyes on photos from the red carpet:
Adunni Ade
Ozzy Agu
Alexx Ekubo and his mum
Enyinna Nwigwe
Bimbo Akintola
Chimezie Imo
Akin Faminu
Chioma ‘Good Hair’ Ikokwu
Ejiro Onojaife
Eku Edewor
Demola Adedoyin
Dorcas Shola Fapson
Scarlet Gomez
Liqourose
Morayo Afolabi-Brown
OkuSaga Adeoluwa, Liqourose and Kiddwaya
Sheggz Olusemo
Ike Onyema
Femi Adebayo
Tana Adelana
Genoveva Umeh
Idia Aisien
Segilola Ogidan
Stephanie Coker Aderinokun
Neo Akpofure
Mimi Yina (Medlin Boss)
Stan Nze
Adedimeji Lateef
Adebimpe and Adedimeji Lateef
Fathia Williams
Osas Ighodaro
Uti Nwachukwu
Hawa Magaji
Tacha
Jide Kene Achufusi
Iyabo Ojo
Iretiola Doyle and her daughter, Jmoney
Omowunmi Dada
Jumoke Odetola
Kamsey Elfreda
Nwadiuto Rosman
David Okpo Eyo
Olasunkanmi Ojulari
Photo Credit: Insigna Media