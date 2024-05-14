Connect with us

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2024 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards | #AMVCA10

Omoluabi Ayato: Goldberg Showcases the Unique Beauty of the African Culture at the AMVCA10

Discover the Star-Studded Premiere for "Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti" in Lagos!

Amstel Malta's Vibrant Showcase of African Fashion and Film at AMVCA 2024

Heineken Lights Up AMVCA 10 After Party with Unforgettable 'Good Times' Celebration

Skincare Lovers: See How the Aesthetic Clinic and Rejuva Skincare’s Exquisite Event Went Down

Tobi Amusan Makes History as World's Fastest Woman in 100m Hurdles!

TECNO's Technological Innovations Take Centre Stage at the 10th AMVCA Cultural Day.

Mark Your Calendars: ‘A Day With ‘DT’, a Mentorship and Leadership Event, Is Happening This June

Good Times and Great Whiskey: Jameson Black Barrel Ignites at the Barlance Bar

The tenth AMVCAs may have ended, but one element continues to hold our attention – the red carpet looks that stole the show!

As always, Nigerian celebrities didn’t disappoint. They embraced their styles, stepping out in stunning creations by local designers. Toke Makinwa and Osas Ighodaro left us breathless in dazzling gowns by VeeKee James, while Nana Akua Addo turned heads in a show-stopping 3D designer dress that pushed the boundaries of fashion.

The men weren’t to be outdone either. Richard MofeDamijo exuded an air of royalty in a regal purple aso-oke. Elozonam, meanwhile, offered a vision of ethereal elegance in a white ensemble.

Choosing the best-dressed was no easy feat, but these incredible looks and many more made our list. Head to BellaNaija Style to find your favourites.

Now feast your eyes on photos from the red carpet:

Adunni Ade

Ozzy Agu

Alexx Ekubo and his mum

Enyinna Nwigwe

Bimbo Akintola

Chimezie Imo

Akin Faminu

Chioma ‘Good Hair’ Ikokwu

Ejiro Onojaife

Eku Edewor

Demola Adedoyin

Dorcas Shola Fapson

Scarlet Gomez

Liqourose

Morayo Afolabi-Brown

OkuSaga Adeoluwa, Liqourose and Kiddwaya

Sheggz Olusemo

Ike Onyema

Femi Adebayo

Tana Adelana

Genoveva Umeh

Idia Aisien

Segilola Ogidan

Abiri Tobi Festus

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

Neo Akpofure

Mimi Yina (Medlin Boss)

Stan Nze

Adedimeji Lateef

Adebimpe and Adedimeji Lateef

Fathia Williams

Osas Ighodaro

Uti Nwachukwu

Hawa Magaji

Tacha

Jide Kene Achufusi

Iyabo Ojo

Iretiola Doyle and her daughter, Jmoney

Omowunmi Dada

Jumoke Odetola

Kamsey Elfreda

Nwadiuto Rosman

David Okpo Eyo

Olasunkanmi Ojulari

Katherine Obiang

Photo Credit: Insigna Media

