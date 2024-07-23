Tobi Amusan Named Nigeria’s Flagbearer for 2024 Paris Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

Connect with us

World 100m hurdle world record-holder Tobi Amusan will lead the Nigerian delegation at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday, July 26.

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Sport, made the announcement Tuesday morning. With this, Tobi becomes the first track and field athlete in two decades to be Nigeria’s flagbearer since Mary Onyali at the Athens 2004 Games.

In May, Tobi solidified her status as the world’s fastest woman in the 100m hurdles, setting a new record of 12.40 seconds at the 2024 Jamaica Athletics Invitational. She defeated reigning world champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica and American Christina Clemens.

Meanwhile, the NOC has appointed badminton player Anuoluwapo Opeyori as Nigeria’s general team captain for the Paris Olympics. Anuoluwapo, who has represented Nigeria since 2017, clinched the African Championships and African Games singles titles in 2019. He also competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

As general team captain, he will lead and guide the Nigerian contingent in Paris, drawing on his extensive international experience to inspire his teammates to excel.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

