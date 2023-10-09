Fela Durotoye, Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe, 3 Others to Make Up President Tinubu’s Media Advisory Team

Connect with us

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the appointment of Fela Durotoye, Fredrick Nwabufo, Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe, Aliyu Audu, and Francis Adah Abah as new members of his media advisory team.

The appointments were confirmed in a statement released by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale. The official statement titled “President Tinubu Appoints New Presidential Media Advisory Team Members” read:

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following men and women to serve in the Office of the President under the Media & Publicity Directorate with full respect for the tenets of Nigeria’s federal character principle and the supremacy of merit:

(1) Mr. Fela Durotoye (Senior Special Assistant to the President—National Values and Social Justice)

(2) Mr. Fredrick Nwabufo (Senior Special Assistant to the President—Public Engagement)

(3) Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe (Senior Special Assistant to the President—Strategic Communications)

(4) Mr. Aliyu Audu (Special Assistant to the President—Public Affairs)

(5) Mr. Francis Adah Abah (Personal Assistant to the President—Special Duties)

President Tinubu has further approved the secondment of Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe to serve as the Communications Adviser to the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

The President tasks all new appointees who are serving in the Media & Publicity Directorate to uphold the highest standards of decorum and decency in their engagements with all members of the public as they advance the President’s determined bid to renew the hope of Nigerians in a restructured economy and unified society that caters sufficiently to the needs of all, regardless of any differences.”

