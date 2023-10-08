Lakowe Lakes Estate Transforms into an Exciting Oasis for ‘Escape To The Greens’ Independence Weekend Celebration

Last weekend, Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate (A development of Mixta Africa), transformed into a haven of excitement and leisure for their annual Independence Weekend celebration, “Escape To The Greens,” which unfolded from September 29th to October 2nd.

Guests from all walks of life checked in on September 29th to be treated to a weekend of over 15 exciting activities including the much-anticipated 11th edition of the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic.

Golfers were treated to a spectacular view of the 18-hole golf course as they lodged in the newly launched “Lodge on the 18” rooms while other guests were treated to exquisite accommodation in the Balinese-inspired cottages and the well-designed apartments surrounded by lush greenery.

The weekend offered an array of unique experiences as guests danced the night away at the Salsa and Sangria soirée, showcased their golf skills at the tournament, enjoyed a magical picnic on an island, explored the exclusive estate, indulged in a delectable Independence Day brunch with live musical performances, and immersed themselves in the world of authentic art by the Nike Art Gallery amongst other activities.

The leadership and Impact fireside chat was an absolutely insightful session that had Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, Bankole Wellington, and Tech Advocate, Foluso Gbadamosi as the speakers. The discussions were life-changing as guests felt empowered and inspired after the session.

After 3 days of a variety of golfing activities, the 2023 Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic ended with an award presentation where the winner, a Ghanaian golf professional, Vincent Torgah, was awarded a 2 Million Naira check in a competition which featured some of West Africa’s best professional golfers.

The grand finale of the weekend was the Independence Day Night which took the guests back to their roots with an array of traditional meals served from different cultures. The legend, Jimi Solanke treated guests to an exciting “Tales by the Moonlight” performance which had them dancing and singing along as they reminisced on the good old days.

There was no shortage of excitement as the live band kept on serving beautiful melodies to celebrate our rich culture. To top off the night’s activities, Ayo Ewebiri also known as Mama Oriki, introduced the guests to the final performance by Ayanjo Art. They delivered an absolutely exciting dance performance, paying homage to over 5 Nigerian tribes while adorned in traditional outfits.

The weekend was an exceptional experience that was sure to leave their guests with wonderful memories they would always remember fondly and the kids were not left out as they had their own play area to indulge in fun activities such as go-karting, swimming, and virtual reality games.

