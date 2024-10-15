Teens Take Center Stage at Book Soirée: Foluso Gbadamosi Empowers Next Generation to “Unleash Their Superpowers”

Author and Forbes Coaches Council member Foluso Gbadamosi energised a crowd of teens, parents, and educators at the unveiling of her new book, Unleash Your Superpowers for Teens and its Companion Guide for Adults. The event, held at The Art Hotel in Victoria Island, was more than a typical book launch—it was a four-hour celebration of young people and their potential, packed with inspiring performances and engaging activities. The 2 books Unleash Your Superpowers for Teens and its Companion Guide for Adults are now available globally through Rovingheights Books and on Amazon: Link

Gbadamosi, a Gallup-certified strengths Coach, emphasised the importance of helping teens identify their talents and personalities early.

“When you discover these qualities at a young age,’ she explained, ‘you are already on the path where your parents can recognise the gifts God has given you and nurture you in that direction.”

The event, hosted by award-winning presenter Olive Emodi and teen instrumentalist David Oke, featured a lively parents-and-teens fireside chat moderated by Keke Hammond (CEO of Road14 Studios and COO of Flytime Promotions). The discussion included Gbadamosi and her daughter, Simisola (a voice actress for Disney and Kugali Media‘s Iwájú); Founder of DavidElis, Opeyemi Oke, and her multi-instrumentalist son, David; and Co-founder of Readland Global, Francis Adeshina, with his daughter, STEAM advocate Mojoyinoluwa Adeshina. Together, they explored the challenges and successes of navigating adolescence while embracing individual strengths.

“I have had the pleasure of witnessing Foluso’s parenting journey from the sidelines and have observed her dedication and passion in helping her own children unlock their superpowers,” said Ambassador Nimi Akinkugbe (Nigeria’s Ambassador to Greece 2021-2023 and founder of Bestman Games), who wrote the foreword for the book. “Unleash Your Superpowers for Teens is a call to action. By identifying their talents early, we can help them uncover the priceless gifts that will shape their future and propel them towards success,” her foreword further read.

The event also featured a captivating performance by 9-year-old saxophonist Nifemi Adewole, popularly known as Pink Sax Girl, and an audience MBTI personality assessment. A key highlight was an impromptu speech competition where students from Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, King’s College, and Supreme Child Schools competed for a 100,000 Naira prize. Judged by Keke Hammond, Rolake Akinkugbe Filani (award-winning executive and co-founder of SpeakHER), and Adeniyi Adenubi (co-founder of VFD Group Plc), the students spoke on random topics selected live on stage. Vivian Fowler Memorial College ultimately took home the prize, demonstrating the impressive public speaking skills of its students.

The day concluded with an energetic aerobic dance session led by the BMF Dance Crew, leaving attendees inspired and empowered.

Gbadamosi’s book, along with its companion guide for parents, aims to equip teens with the tools they need to thrive. “It’s up to us as parents, guardians, and teachers to tell the teens in our lives about the great things we see in them,” she shared.

Unleash Your Superpowers for Teens and its companion guide are available at Rovingheights Bookshops nationwide and on Amazon. Please click on the link

To contribute to the “Sponsor a Student, Sponsor a School” campaign, email [email protected].

Check out Folusho Gbadamosi on Instagram @folusog for updates, book workshops, and other exciting activities.

Sponsored Content