Optiva Capital Partners Celebrates Customer Service Week 2023 with ‘OptivaPlus’

Optiva Capital Partners, a powerhouse propelling African Investment Immigration forward, is raising a glass to Customer Service Week 2023 under the theme ‘Team Service.’ From the heart of Africa, Lagos, Nigeria, Optiva is leading the celebration with a spirit of innovation, collaboration, and dedication.

OptivaPlus, Optiva’s innovative new offering, is a commitment to excellence and exceptional customer service. It’s a way to recognize and reward the unwavering trust and loyalty of Optiva’s esteemed clientele. This isn’t just about celebrating a week; it’s a game-changer in client services that celebrates the long-term relationships Optiva has built with its customers.

OptivaPlus, a complimentary suite of curated benefits, elevates the experiences of Optiva’s high-net-worth clients with seamless visa applications, passport renewals, school admissions, and study visas, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey. At Optiva, value is more than monetary; it’s about enriching experiences.

Franklin Nechi, the visionary Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, puts it eloquently, Our clients are the pillars of our success. OptivaPlus is our way of saying ‘Thank You’. It’s not about asking for more; it’s about giving more. Imagine a world where visa applications, foreign passport renewals, and even school admissions including the accompanying study permit are not just seamlessly facilitated but completely taken care of at Zero cost. That’s the ‘OptivaPlus’ promise. It’s our way of saying, “You’re not just a client; you’re family.

We’re redefining the essence of value, ensuring that our relationship with our clients is not just transactional but transformational, and with OptivaPlus, we’re raising the bar even higher.

Echoing this sentiment, the dynamic CEO, Jane Kimemia, delves deep into the ethos of Optiva, Our core values aren’t just words; they’re our guiding principles. Service isn’t just a core value; it’s our DNA and the heart of everything we do. We’re in the business of building relationships, not transactions, and every client is a testament to our commitment. With OptivaPlus, we’re not just offering services; we’re offering peace of mind. Our philosophy, ‘Protect, Grow, Enhance & Optimize your wealth,’ encapsulates our relentless pursuit for excellence. With OptivaPlus, we’re taking this commitment to the next level.

The journey with Optiva doesn’t end with a transaction; it’s just the beginning. As Franklin Nechi aptly puts it, Our clients come to us with dreams – of second passports and, of global residence, again, of wealth optimization. We make those dreams a reality. And then, we go a step further with OptivaPlus, ensuring that our bond only grows stronger with time.

Optiva’s focus on customer service and its commitment to helping customers achieve their goals make it stand out. With OptivaPlus, its new suite of complimentary benefits designed to enhance the customer experience and support their continued growth, the company is demonstrating its dedication.

The Optiva Advantage:

Exclusive extra services at no cost

A Dedicated Team service team

A Legacy of Trust and Excellence

A beacon in the Investment Immigration landscape for over a decade, Optiva Capital Partners epitomizes excellence and commitment. With a global network of elite partners specializing in Investment Immigration, advisory, and insurance services, Optiva has been a guiding star for thousands of families, lighting up their path to success and prosperity. Discover the Optiva advantage with a comprehensive suite of services designed to help you succeed.

