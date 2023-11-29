‘Afamefuna’: Comeonnaija’s Cinematic Triumph Explores Culture, Brotherhood, Deceit, Hard Work, and Love

In a night filled with excitement, glitz, and cultural celebration, the much anticipated groundbreaking movie, “Afamefuna,” premiered at the Filmhouse IMAX cinema, Lekki Phase One, leaving audiences hungry for more.

The air was electrified as actors, filmmakers, and prominent figures from the entertainment industry graced the red carpet for this once-in-a-lifetime cinematic event.

‘Afamefuna’ a Comeonnaija production directed by the multiple award-winning director, Kayode Kasum, is a spellbinding tale that delves into the heart and soul of the Igbo Apprenticeship System (Nwa Boi).

Leading actor, Stan Nze portrayed the titular character, Afamefuna, with such intensity and flair that his performance set the screen ablaze, the audience hanging onto his every word and action.

Love, and lust. Deception, and disloyalty. The dignity of labour, and the consequences of hard work, “Afamefuna” takes the audience on an unforgettable journey, transcending cultural boundaries and captivating all who watch.

Afamefuna will be in all Filmhouse cinemas nationwide from December 1st! Be sure to see it.

Executive Producer: Chief Olawumi Fajemirokun.

Co-Executive Producer: Kene Egbue.

Produced By Comeonnaija (@comeonnaija)

