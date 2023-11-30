Connect with us

Play Network Studios Drops Trailer for Upcoming Netflix Drama "Blood Vessel"

'Afamefuna': Comeonnaija's Cinematic Triumph Explores Culture, Brotherhood, Deceit, Hard Work, and Love

Adekunle Gold and Yemi Alade Feature on "The Book of Clarence" Soundtrack

Mercy Aigbe's Star-Studded "Ada Omo Daddy" is Almost Here | Watch the Trailer

The Best Looks from the Spectacular Display of Igbo Elegance at the Premiere of "Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story"

It's Love and Chaos in Episode 8 of "University of Cruise"

Iya Barakat is Back & This Episode of "Teropi Secxxion" stars Odogwu

Watch Episode 13 of "Rofia Tailor Loran"

These Are The Winners Of The 2023 AFRIFF Globe Awards

3 Recent Nollywood Movies Addressing Socio-Cultural Issues 

Play Network Studios has unveiled the official trailer for his upcoming first original Netflix title, “Blood Vessel.”

Directed by Moses Inwang, the survival drama is set to star Adaobi Lilian Dibor, David Ezekiel, Levi Chikere, Obinna Okenwa, Slyvester Ekanem, Alex Budin, Bimbo Manuel, Ebele Okaro, John Dumelo, Pere Egbi, Francis Duru, Rene Mena, Oyibo Rebel, Haillies Sumney, Katerina Ataman, and Alexa Iniye.

“Blood Vessel” is the latest movie produced by Play Network Studios since Charles Okpaleke’s partnership with Namibia’s Mondjila Studios for the film “The Skeleton Coast.”

It is one of the many new titles in the works at Play Network Studios. Others include “Glamour Girl,” “Hijack 93,” “The Six,” “Diamond Ring,” “King Jaja of Opobo,” and “Shina Rambo.”

Blood Vessel will make its debut premiere on Netflix on December 8, 2023.

Watch the official trailer below:

Related Topics:
