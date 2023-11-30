Kayode Jnr Ojuolape Talks Acting Journey, Being an Easygoing Guy & Never Losing a Game of Monopoly | #BNMeetTheStar

In this edition of “Meet the Star,” a segment dedicated to spotlighting emerging talents in Nollywood, Kayode Jnr Ojuolape talks about his role in “Ijogbon,” “Slum King,” and shares fun facts about himself, which include never losing a game of monopoly.

Kayode Jnr Ojuolape is a rising Nigerian actor and theatre artist. He began his acting journey in 2014 and honed his skills at the prestigious Royal Arts Academy. After graduating from Obafemi Awolowo University in 2020, Ojuolape landed a role in the acclaimed Kunle Afolayan film “Ijogbon.” His talents have also graced the small screen with an ongoing series on the African Magic Showcase titled “Slum King.” Additionally, Ojuolape is set to star in two upcoming films: Uche Jombo’s “Onyegwu,” where he takes on the lead role, and James Amuta’s “Black Harvest.”

Hey Kayode! How are you feeling right now? Describe it in three words.

Elated, grateful and pumped!

So, who is the Kayode that exists beyond our screens?

Kayode is just a humbly easygoing guy. When I’m not in front of a camera, impersonating another character, I tend to be shy.

What was growing up for you like?

Growing up wasn’t easy at all. Grew up in Ibadan, and I came to Lagos to be an actor and also to go to university. Although I was blessed with a loving father, God rests his soul. I didn’t have access to plenty of civilizations that kids these days have😂

And how did you start acting?

I started acting in 2014, I went to the Royal Arts Academy in the same year and I made my debut in 2015 in an African magic original movie titled “Andrew Files.”

For “Ijogbon,” how did you feel reading the end of the script before filming? Because a lot of people wanted a different ending.

I wanted a different ending. But at the same time, I think the ending was perfect, an open ending, also a moral lesson to make people understand that what was never yours won’t last…something like that 😂

Do you have any real-life similarities with Jamiu?

Not at all…Jamiu was all about japa, Canada, that’s not me. The only similarities would be that we’re both fixated on achieving our goals and focus. You could see in the movie that all he was focused on was leaving the town. That’s something I admire about him even tho I don’t support it.

In “Slum King,” you played the role of a troubled child with Daddy and Mummy issues. Did preparing for that character take an emotional toll on you?

Yes, it did oo. I remember reading the script for the first time and all I could say was who wrote this script. Voodoo had so many psychological issues from helping his fake dad to kill his original dad and also finding out that his original dad is also his uncle. It took a toll on him as a fictional character likewise me as an actor but I got over it. Not saying too much but Voodoo is the hardest character I’ve ever had to play.

And what feedback have people shared about your character (Ifedayo, also known as Voodoo)?

I’ve had people, friends call me on the phone to check up on me literally 😂 also at some point call me out on Twitter for being so annoying. True he is annoying but I would never say that, I would always defend my character coz only I understand him. But the feedbacks have been great. And it’s not even over yet, the conflict hasn’t started.

You play the role of Onyeegwu in the Uche Jumbo film. It was also screened at Afriff. Congratulations on that. We know it’s not out yet, but let us know a little bit about the film, the chemistry on set, working with the stellar cast, and what to expect.

I played Onyegwu but his real name is Nedu. Just like how Zubby played Onyegwu but his real name is Alex. Onyegwu is a nickname, that means baller. Yes, it was amazing working with Uche Jombo, I filmed that before Ijogbon as a matter of fact. It’s a story about a young champ from a local community who wants to play football against all odds. It’s also a story dear to my heart because I share so many similarities with Nedu.

Are you related to Do2Tun? Do you know you have the same names? If yes? When did you know, and was it funny to you?

The funny thing is, I get asked this a lot. Yes, I’m aware we share the same surname and no we’re not related. To my knowledge anyway. Maybe when I meet him, I’ll ask him.

Two fun facts about yourself that I wouldn’t be able to find in a press release?

Hmm…let’s see. I eat all popular Nigerian dishes, but I dislike 70% of them and I’ve never been beaten in a game of Monopoly.

What’s next for you?

Well if I’m not acting on screen, then you can always find me on stage. I’m a theatre actor/ performer. I have a stage production coming up in December. Check my socials for dates and details.